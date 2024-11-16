ATP Finals 2024 Points Table: Final Standings of Bob Bryan Group after group stage matches 

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic secured their berth in the semifinals of doubles in the ATP Finals 2024 in Turin. They took an hour and 17 minutes to beat the Italian duo of 6-3, 3-6 10-3 on Friday, November 15. The pair finished second in the points table in the Bob Bryan Group.

The German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz finished on top of the table and made their way to the semi-finals. They lost to the Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in straight sets. Bolelli and Vavassori finished third in the table while the duo of Ebden and Bopanna returned to the bottom.

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic advance to ATP Finals 2024 semis

Arevalo and Pavic dominated in the opening set, converting one of their two break point chances, and not letting their opponents even a single break. They were also helped by a percentage of 72 (13 out of 18) from their second serves.

Trending

Vavassori and Bolelli made a great start to the second set. They went 5-1 up with a double break of serve. Pavic and Arevalo threatened to make a comeback by earning a break back, but their rivals won the second set to force a tie-breaker.

Arevalo and Pavic seized the initiative in the deciding set, taking a lead of 5-1. From there on, they did not look back and secured victory comfortably. At 9-2, Arevalo and Pavic fetched seven match points and finished it in style.

Earlier in the day, Bopanna and Ebden played their last match together as a pair. Although they were already out of contention for a spot in the semifinals, they finished off on a high, winning 7-5, 6-6, 10-7. Losses in their first two matches made sure that they could not finish in the top two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback