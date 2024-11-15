ATP Finals 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Kevin Krawietz/Tim Putz

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated Germany’s Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in their final round robin match of the ATP Finals 2024. On Friday, November 15, Bopanna and Ebden took an hour and 41 minutes to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7.

With their win, Bopanna and Ebden climbed to second in the points table in the Bob Bryan Group. But the duo could not secure a berth in the semi-final as either the pair of Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori or Marcelo Arevalo & Mate Pavic will push them down from the second spot.

Krawietz and Putz, on the other hand, started with a win over Pavic and Arevalo before taking down Vavassori and Bolelli. Despite their defeat to Bopanna and Ebden, they held on the top spot and secured their berth in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

Trending

Bolelli and Vavassori are third in the points table while Arevalo and Pavic are languishing at the bottom at the moment.

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden end their partnership on a winning note

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, meanwhile, made sure that they end their doubles partnership on a high. Earlier, the duo announced that they would be parting ways. They won the Indian Wells Masters last year and the Miami Open earlier this year. They also won the Australian Open men’s doubles title after beating Vavassori and Bolelli in the final.

Against Krawietz and Putz in the ATP Finals, Bopanna and Ebden had their ups and downs, but won the match comfortably. They earned a crucial break to win the opening set. They had the chance to close out the match in the second set itself after gaining two match points, but the German duo took it into the decider.

Bopanna and Ebden took an 8-3 lead in the deciding set and although they stuttered a little, giving away four points on the trot, they finished on the winning side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback