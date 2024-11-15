ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden end long partnership with victory 

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden failed to make their way through to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin. But the Indo-Australian duo made sure of finishing off their two-year long partnership with a victory. On Friday, November 15, they defeated the German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in three sets in the round-robin match.

It took Bopanna and Ebden an hour and 41 minutes to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7 in the Bob Bryan Group. At the age of 44 years and eight months, Bopanna also became the oldest man to win a match (singles or doubles) in the history of the ATP Finals. The duo started 2024 by winning the Australian Open title at the Rod Laver Arena and they finished off their association with a triumph.

Bopanna and Ebden also made it 2-2 against Krawietz and Putz on the head-to-head count on the ATP tour. Despite the defeat, Krawietz and Putz will be taking part in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden held match points in the second set

In the opening set, Bopanna and Ebden converted one of their two break point chances, not letting their opponent earn a break. The second set went right down to the tie-breaker where Krawietz and Putz had the last laugh. Bopanna and Ebden had a couple of match points, but failed to convert them as the contest went into the last set.

In the decider, Bopanna and Ebden raced to an 8-3 lead and looked to be in command. But then the German duo won four points in a row to make it 8-7, threatening to take the match away from their opponent. But Bopanna and Ebden held their nerves to make sure that they finished on the winning side.

In their impressive record as a pair, Bopanna and Ebden also won the Indian Wells Masters last year and the Miami Open earlier this year.

