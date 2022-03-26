ATP imposes $25,000 fine on Nick Kyrgios for unsportsmanlike conduct, audible obscenity after post-match racquet smash at Indian Wells

The ATP tour recently imposed a total fine of $25,000 on Nick Kyrgios after his on-court antics during the quarterfinals against World No. 3 Rafael Nadal at Indian Wells. The Australian player has been penalized a sum of $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $5000 for audible obscenity.

Kyrgios lost to Nadal in three sets last week. After shaking hands with the Spaniard after his defeat, Kyrgios let out his anger and frustration as he threw his racquet in full force and smashed his tennis racquet on the court.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



Rafael Nadal made it through Nick Kyrgios after another tough battle 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4.

#IndianWells Who's going to stop him?Rafael Nadal made it through Nick Kyrgios after another tough battle 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4. Who's going to stop him?🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal made it through Nick Kyrgios after another tough battle 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4.#IndianWells https://t.co/1E1Udf7M0A

The racquet was thrown with so much force that it bounced to almost 7-8 feet, almost hitting a ball boy. The fine was given for this incident and is the maximum a player can receive for unsportsmanlike conduct or racquet abuse.

Kyrgios has also been charged $5000 for audible obscenity. According to tennis rules and regulations, an audible obscenity is defined as the use of words commonly known and understood to be profane and uttered clearly and loudly enough to be heard.

This is not the first time Kyrgios has been penalized for audible obscenity on the court. At the 2019 Citi Open (which he went on to win), he was given several warnings. Similarly, at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters, he was fined after calling umpire Fergus Murphy "stupid" and adding “Every time I play he’s doing some stupid shit, every time.".

Nick Kyrgios battles past Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Miami Open

Following his quarterfinal stint at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, Kyrgios traveled to Florida for the 2022 Miami Open. The Australian got off to a great start at the Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Adrian Mannarino in straight sets in the first round.

The Australian player hit a total of 12 aces and enjoyed a whopping 81% win percentage on his first serve during the match. He didn't allow the Frenchman to earn any break-points in the match, winning it with a final scoreline of 6-3, 7-6(3).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis Australia 2 - France 0



It's not the Davis Cup but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both beaten Adrian Mannarino and Richard Gasquet in Australia 2 - France 0It's not the Davis Cup but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both beaten Adrian Mannarino and Richard Gasquet in @MiamiOpen 1st round 🇦🇺 Australia 2 - France 0It's not the Davis Cup but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both beaten Adrian Mannarino and Richard Gasquet in @MiamiOpen 1st round https://t.co/s0atbWx8K0

After his victory over Mannarino, Kyrgios will next play against Russia's Andrey Rublev in the second round of the tournament on Friday. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1. Kyrgios won their first encounter in Moscow in 2018 while Rublev thrashed the Australian in straight sets when the two next squared off in the third round of the 2019 US Open.

Also Read: "I don't hate him at all and in some way, I like him as a character" - Rafael Nadal on Nick Kyrgios

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan