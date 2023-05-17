ATP Italian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. (16) Borna Coric

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Tournament: Italian Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,705,780

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric preview

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Nine Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece unleashes a forehand in the men's singles fourth-round match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Croatian Borna Coric in the Italian Open quarterfinals on Thursday, May 18.

Tsitspas has a 26-7 win-loss record for 2023. He is yet to win a tournament in 2023. The Greek's most recent title wins came at Mallorca and the ATP Masters 1000 at Monte Carlo in 2022.

Tsitsipas' path to the Italian Open quarterfinal has been relatively smooth. The fifth seed benefited from a bye in the first round and got through the next three rounds without dropping a set.

He defeated Nuno Borges (6-3, 6-3), Lorenzo Sonego (6-3, 7-6(3)), and Lorenzo Musetti (7-5, 7-5) to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Open.

Borna Coric has a win/loss record of 14-10 in 2023. The Croatian's best performance came at the Madrid Open, reaching the semifinals before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets (4-6, 3-6).

The No. 15 seed received a first-round bye. Coric defeated Thiago Monteiro (4-6, 7-6(8), 7-6(5), Robert Carballes Baena (7-6(3), 6-1), and ended Hungarian sensation Fabian Marozsan's campaign 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to get to the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Borna Coric has a slight edge over Stefanos Tsitsipas, leading 3-2 as they head into Thursday's face-off. Tsitsipas came out on top in their last encounter at the United Cup in Perth, coming through 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 against Borna Coric, earning a vital point for Team Greece.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 21.5 (-145) Borna Coric +260 +1.5 (-105) 21.5 (+100)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas loves natural surfaces that include clay and grass, and his career-best results have come on clay. The Greek has won the Masters twice - both wins coming on on the clay courts of Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas has excellent court coverage and plenty of effective shots in his arsenal. He can dictate the pace of the game with a variation in the rallies and come up with game plans on the fly.

Borna Coric, on the other hand, often relies on his world-class backhand, firing down-the-line backhand shots can give any player a hard time. Like Tsitsipas, The Croatian is known for his ability to cover all corners of the court and defend very well. In 2023, he has a 6-3 win-loss record on clay. Given their head-to-head record and their current form, the quarterfinal clash is bound to be a closely contested one. Given Tsitispas' superior experience in the latter stages of tournaments and his current form on clay, we see the fifth-seed edging a victory against Coric.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes