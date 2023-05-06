Italian Open 2023: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money & more

The 80th edition of the Italian Open will be the first edition of the tournament which will last two weeks and as a result, will have 96 players competing in the main draw.

Unfortunately, record champion Rafael Nadal will not be able to compete in Rome this season as he is yet to recover from the hip injury he suffered during the Australian Open. However, there are several top stars competing in what is expected to be a thrilling tournament in the Italian capital.

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion, having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final. The Serb will be the firm favorite to win but there are other players who are also capable of challenging for the title. Carlos Alcaraz has been in terrific form lately and will aim to win his maiden title in Rome. The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud are also in the running.

What is the Italian Open?

The Italian Open is the final clay-court Masters 1000 tournament on the tennis calendar. The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 1930, with Bill Tilden winning it by defeating Umberto de Morpurgo 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Rafael Nadal has won the tournament more than anyone, with 10 titles to his name. Other past champions of the Italian Open include Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

Venue

The Foro Italico in Rome will be the venue for the Italian Open 2023. The stadium has a seating capacity of 10,500.

Players

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion and while he has had some problems with his elbow lately, the Serb will be among the favorites to win if he is fit enough to compete.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz might be the heaviest favorite to win the Italian Open given his current run of form. The Spaniard already won the Barcelona Open and reached the final of the Madrid Open, where he will take on Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday.

Third seed Daniil Medvedev may not be the best player on clay but he cannot be written off given his form over the past few months. The Russian lost in the fourth round of the Madrid Open and will be eager to do well in Rome.

The likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are also capable of having a good run at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds begin on May 8 and will conclude on May 9. Main-draw action will commence on May 10.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place from May 17 and May 18, while the semifinals are set for May 20. The final will be held on Sunday, May 21.

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the Italian Open is €7,705,780. The winner will receive a cheque worth €1,105,265 coupled with 1000 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €1,105,265 1000 Runner-up €580,000 600 Semifinalists €308,790 360 Quarterfinalists €161,525 180 Round of 16 €84,900 90 Round of 32 €48,835 45 Round of 64 €27,045 25 Round of 96 €16,340 10

Where to Watch Italian Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

