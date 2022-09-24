ATP Korea Open 2022: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more 

The men's tournament at the 2022 Korea Open will start on September 26. This year will mark the first time male players will compete in Seoul.

There are two Top-10 players in the main draw -- World No. 2 Casper Ruud and World No. 8 Cameron Norrie. We will also see some other well-known names in Seoul, including the likes of Taylor Fritz, Denis Shapovalov and reigning Cincinnati Open champion Borna Coric.

How old is the Korea Open?

This year marks the inaugural edition of the Korea Open where male players will participate.

Venue

The Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center will be the venue for the tournament. Its main stadium has a capacity of 10,000 people, while the No. 1 court can accomodate a crowd of 3,500. The other 12 courts at the tennis center have a capacity of 900 each.

Players

Alexander Zverev was initially supposed to return to action at the Korea Open but eventually withdrew from the tournament.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alexander Zverev withdrew from Seoul and Tokyo earlier today. Alexander Zverev withdrew from Seoul and Tokyo earlier today.

World No. 2 Casper Ruud will be the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament and will be a heavy favorite to win. The Norwegian has produced some brilliant performances this season, recently reaching the final of the US Open. Ruud, therefore, has a pretty good chance of winning his fourth title of the season.

World No. 8 Cameron Norrie is the second seed and another player who is among the favorites to win. The Brit has had some good runs this season and will be eager to do well in Seoul following Great Britain's exit from the Davis Cup, where he lost two out of three singles matches.

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz is also one of the favorites to win the Korea Open. The American suffered an opening-round exit at the US Open and will be keen to make up for that. Fritz is 300 points behind the Top-10 and winning in Seoul could help him get closer to breaking into it, while also keeping his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Tour Finals alive.

Prize Money

The winner of the men's singles tournament at the Korea Open will receive a prize money of $170,035 while the runner-up gets paid $99,185. The semifinalists will pocket $58,310 each and every single quarterfinalist will earn $33,790.

The total prize pool for the tournament is $1,117,930

Where to watch

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Ireland

beIN Sports - Australia

Canal+ - Poland

TSN - Canada

Tennis Channel - United States

Eurosport - France

iQIYI - China

OTE TV - Greece

