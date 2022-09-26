ATP Korea Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 Korea Open commences on Monday. This year marks the first time the ATP 250 event will be played on the ATP tour.

Alexander Zverev was initially set to compete in the tournament but later withdrew.

Two-time Grand Slam runner-up and World No. 2 Casper Ruud is the top seed at the Korea Open and the heavy favorite to win. The Norwegian has produced some impressive performances and will aim to win his fourth title of the season. Ruud will face either Nicolas Jarry or Marcos Giron in his opening match.

World No. 8 Cameron Norrie is seeded second at the ATP 250 tournament. The Brit made his top-10 debut this season while also reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal. He will be eager to put on a good showing in Seoul following Great Britain's Davis Cup exit.

Norrie will be up against either Hong Seong-chan or Kaichi Uchida in the last 16. He could potentially run into eighth seed Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals.

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz is another title contender at the Korea Open. The American currently sits at No. 12 in the ATP rankings and a good run in Seoul could see him closing in on the top 10.

Fritz will either face compatriot Mackenzie McDonald or Pedro Martinez in his opening match.

Sixth seed Borna Coric seems to be enjoying a resurgence this season. The Croat won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where he beat a number of top players, namely Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

While Coric lost in the second round of the US Open, he is more than capable of challenging for the Korea Open.

Fourth seed Denis Shapovalov has had a disappointing season thus far, but the Canadian is a formidable opponent on his day. He will play his first tournament since a third-round defeat at the US Open.

The likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Dan Evans and Jenson Brooksby are the dark horses at the ATP 250 event.

Where to watch the 2022 Korea Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Ireland

beIN Sports - Australia

Canal+ - Poland

TSN - Canada

Tennis Channel - United States

Eurosport - France

iQIYI - China

OTE TV - Greece

