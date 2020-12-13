Former Polish player Wojtek Fibak believes that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are always willing to help promote the sport, unlike the icons of his time who were more self-centered.

Fibak is a successful businessman today, but he achieved several accolades even as a tennis pro. The Pole won the 1978 Australian Open doubles event, and also broke into the singles top 10 at one point.

During Fibak's time on the tour, players like Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe and Ivan Lendl dominated the sport. But in a recent interview, the 68-year-old pointed out that the attitude of those 70s and 80s stars was very different from that of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"In my time, the leaders, Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, were more selfish," Fibak said. "It was difficult to get them to act for the benefit of sponsors, the public or charity. Today it's definitely easier because Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are fair play icons, but also dedicated tennis ambassadors who are happy to do something to popularize their sport."

Fibak cited Roger Federer's Match for Africa series exhibition with Rafael Nadal recently as an example of their commitment to the sport. He did add, however, Bjorn Borg was an exception among the superstars of his time; the Swede was much more like the Big 3 of today.

"For example, Roger Federer's charity matches with Rafael Nadal in South Africa," Fibak went on. "In my day, only Bjorn Borg was an example of fair play and gentlemanly off the court. The proof may be his arrival by private plane, at my invitation, to the performance in Arena Poznan also with Tom Okker, where we played an exhibition match."

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: The gifts that keep on giving

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The Big 3 - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic - have all taken part in various initiatives over the years to help promote the sport. In addition, they have also done their bit to raise funds for several important humanitarian causes.

The Match for Africa series that Fibak referred to took place in February earlier this year in Cape Town, and featured Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Bill Gates and Trevor Noah. The event was attended by 51,954 people, which was the highest attendance ever recorded at a tennis match.

More importantly, it raised more than $3.5 million for Federer's foundation, which would help promote children's education in Africa.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic also have their own charity foundations which regularly contribute to people in need. And all three players have made several donations this year to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trio have also often made themselves available for Kids Day events at the Grand Slams as well as other fundraising affairs, such as the Rally for Relief Bushfire Appeal earlier this year in Melbourne.