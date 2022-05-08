ATP Madrid Open 2022, today's results, scores, winners and recap: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic, sets up title clash with Alexander Zverev | Day 7

Day 7 of the ATP Madrid Open saw the tournament's finalists being confirmed, with Carlos Alcaraz ousting Novak Djokovic in a thrilling contest to reach his second Masters 1000 final of the season. The Spaniard will take on reigning champion Alexander Zverev, who avenged his Monte-Carlo semi-final defeat against Tstisipas by beating the Greek in three sets.

This will be the third meeting between Alcaraz and Zverev, with the World No. 3 prevailing in their two previous encounters last year. At the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Zverev won 6-3, 6-1. He then beat the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

Here are the results from Day 3 of the ATP Madrid Open:

Alcaraz outlasts Djokovic in 3 hours and 38 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz beat the World No. 1 in a scintillating semi-final encounter

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic went toe-to-toe in an epic three-and-a-half-hour semifinal in Madrid on Saturday.

The Spaniard started the match strongly by breaking the World No. 1 in the first game with a lovely backhand winner. He then saved a break point to take a 2-0 lead. Djokovic, however, broke back in the eighth game and held his serve to take a 5-4 lead. The Serb had a set point in the following game but could not convert it and so the set went to a tie-break.

The World No. 1 won the tie-break 7-5 to take the lead in the match. However, Alcaraz fought back in the second set and produced a number of his much-vaunted drop shots. The Spaniard saved a couple of break points before breaking Djokovic with a forehand winner to take the second set 7-5 and force the match into a decider.

The final set saw some breathtaking tennis from both players, with the Serb having to save a match point while serving at 4-5. A tie-break would determine the fate of the semifinals, which Alcaraz won with a fine forehand winner to reach the final of the Madrid Open.

The Spaniard became the youngest-ever finalist at the tournament and the first player to defeat both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same claycourt event.

Zverev keeps title defense hopes alive with win over Tsitsipas

Second seed Alexander Zverev reached his third final at the Madrid Open with a three-set win over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Both players held serve convincingly in the first few games of the opening set before the German made the first break in the seventh game. This turned out to be decisive as Zverev won the set 6-4.

The second set also featured solid serving from both players but this time, Tsitsipas got the decisive break and took the set 6-3 to force a decider.

Zverev started the third set brilliantly by securing an early break to lead 2-0. He then broke Tsitsipas for the second time to take the set 6-2 and seal his place in the final.

Zverev became only the fifth man to reach consecutive finals at the Madrid Open, the others being Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Dominic Thiem.

ATP Madrid Open Day 2 results at a glance

Men's singles (semifinals):

(7) Carlos Alcaraz def. (1) Novak Djokovic 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5)

(2) Alexander Zverev def. (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

Men's doubles (semifinals):

(7) Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski def. Hubert Hurkacz / John Isner 7-6(7), 7-5

(5) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah def. (8) Jamie Murray / Michael Venus 7-6(3), 6-3

