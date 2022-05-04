ATP Madrid Open 2022, today's results, scores, winners and recap: Novak Djokovic to face Andy Murray in last 16, Carlos Alcaraz beats Nikoloz Basilashvili | Day 3

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a victory over Gael Monfils. He will square off against Andy Murray, who beat 14th seed Denis Shapovalov in three sets. This will be the first meeting between the two players since 2017.

Carlos Alcaraz also booked his place in the third round after beating Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets. Andrey Rublev survived a scare against Jack Draper to progress to the last 16.

Here are the major results from Day 3 of the ATP Madrid Open:

Djokovic registers 18th successive win over Monfils

Novak Djokovic beat Gael Monfils in straight sets

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a straight-sets victory over Gael Monfils. The World No. 1 saved three break points before breaking the Frenchman to take a 4-2 lead. This turned out to be decisive as Djokovic took the opening set 6-3.

The Serb carried his momentum into the second set and won it 6-2 to register his 18th successive victory over Monfils (a record on the ATP tour).

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Novak Djokovic scores a 18th straight win vs Gaël Monfils 6-3 6-2 to move into Madrid 3rd round Djoko goesNovak Djokovic scores a 18th straight win vs Gaël Monfils 6-3 6-2 to move into Madrid 3rd round Djoko goes 1️⃣8️⃣Novak Djokovic scores a 18th straight win vs Gaël Monfils 6-3 6-2 to move into Madrid 3rd round https://t.co/En3TEX3XeD

Murray fights off Shapovalov

Andy Murray won consecutive matches for the first time since January after getting the better of Denis Shapovalov. The Scot broke his opponent twice in the first set to win it 6-1. However, Shapovalov fought back to take the second set 6-3.

Murray, however, was in no mood to throw in the towel. He broke the Canadian to go 4-2 up in the third set and won the next two games to close out the match. The former World No. 1 has reached the last 16 of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time since the 2020 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Also Check Out :- Tennis Results Today

Alcaraz beats Basilashvili in straight sets

World No. 9 Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the last 16 of the Madrid Open with a victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Georgian was quick out of the blocks and found himself 3-1 up in the first set. However, Alcaraz bounced back strongly and took the next five games to win the opening set 6-3.

The second set saw Basilashvili go 4-2 up. But Alcaraz broke back in the 10th game to level the score at 5-5. The Spaniard then took the next two games to win the match. He will face either ninth seed Cameron Norrie or John Isner in the last 16.

Rublev survives Draper scare

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev also qualified for the third round but had to toil hard in his match against Jack Draper. The Englishman started brilliantly and took the opening set 6-2. However, Rublev produced some fine tennis in the second set to win it 6-4.

Draper then raced to a 3-0 lead in the decider. However, Rublev broke back before saving a break point to level the scores at 3-3. The Russian eventually secured his second break of the set to go 6-5 up and then held serve to love to win the match.

Rublev will face either Dan Evans or 17th seed Roberto Bautista Agut for a place in the quarterfinals.

ATP Madrid Open Day 2 results at a glance

Men's singles (first and second round):

Botic van de Zandschulp def. (16) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7(6), 7-6(1), 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic def. Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2

(6) Andrey Rublev def. (WC) Jack Draper 2-6, 6-4, 7-5

Cristian Garin def. Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-5

(17) Roberto Bautista Agut def. Jenson Brooksby 6-0, 6-2

(WC) Andy Murray def. (14) Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2

(7) Carlos Alcaraz def. Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5

Men's doubles (first round):

(8) Jamie Murray / Michael Venus def. (WC) Petros Tsitsipas / Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 10-7

Felix Auger-Aliassime / Grigor Dimitrov def. Diego Schwartzman / Maximo Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6(8)

Tommy Paul / Cameron Norrie def. Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo 3-6, 6-3, 10-7

Also Check Out :-Madrid Open 2022 Schedule

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala