ATP Player Council & Novak Djokovic's PTPA can't coexist together, says Kevin Anderson

The new President of the ATP Player Council, Kevin Anderson, has once again expressed his opposition to Novak Djokovic's Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Anderson believes the rebel player association cannot co-exist with the ATP.

In the South African player's view there are a lot of unanswered questions about the PTPA, which makes it difficult for outsiders to get an idea about their long-term goals.

After defeating Novak Djokovic's compatriot Dusan Lajovic in five sets at the French Open, Kevin Anderson talked in detail about the PTPA. As reported by novosti.rs, Anderson said that he had not yet had a conversation with Djokovic or Vasek Pospisil about their group's objectives.

The former World No. 5 player also believes Novak Djokovic and Co. could have tried to get their goals accomplished through the Player Council rather than creating a new organization.

I don't even understand what their long-term strategy is: Anderson opposes Novak Djokovic's PTPA

Kevin Anderson had made it to the US Open final in 2017 and the Wimbledon final in 2018. However, a right knee injury derailed his momentum, and the South African had to have surgery earlier this year.

Anderson returned to the tour at the Cincinnati Masters last month. But although he had a string of disappointing performances at the start, the 34-year-old has found some form at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic

Off the court, Anderson became the new ATP Player Council President after Novak Djokovic's resignation. The South African had earlier said that the PTPA was potentially splitting the players, and he elaborated further on that in his recent interview.

"Honestly, I believe that these two bodies (Player Council and PTPA) cannot exist together. I feel that a lot of things have to be better, I have always said that, but we have managed to fight for a lot of things from the inside," Anderson said.

Kevin Anderson

Anderson added that Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil haven't outlined a clear strategy for the PTPA yet, which is confusing for people who are not part of the group.

"But, with Novak and Vasek Pospisil, with whom he initiated it, I have not yet had the opportunity to talk about what they stand for," Anderson went on. "I don't even understand what their long-term strategy is, how they will implement it. There are a lot of unanswered questions."

All the three players who are part of this off-field saga are currently competing in the French Open. While Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson have secured a place in the third round of the singles competition, Vasek Pospisil and Jack Sock will battle the duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round of the men's doubles event on Friday.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the ATP-PTPA dispute. Recently, Italian star Matteo Berrettini and Canada's Denis Shapovalov signed up to join Novak Djokovic's group too.