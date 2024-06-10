ATP Race to Turin after French Open: Jannik Sinner maintains top spot, Carlos Alcaraz makes significant gain, Novak Djokovic remains out of the top 8

The French Open did not see any major shift in this year's ATP Race to Turin. Jannik Sinner maintained his lead, and the top 8 consist of the same players as before Roland-Garros 2024.

Sinner increased his stronghold on the top spot after making it to the semifinals at the Major which concluded on Sunday. The run added 800 points to his name taking the World No. 1's season tally to 5300 points. He made most of these from his wins at the Australian Open, the Rotterdam Open and the Miami Open.

Runner-up at Roland-Garros this year, Alexander Zverev remains in the second spot. With a Masters 1000 title in Rome and a great result at the Major, the German had a fruitful clay-court season. His current tally is 4385.

Carlos Alcaraz made the most significant gain in the race, winning his third Major title from his run in Paris this year. The Spaniard gained 2000 points from the win, which propelled him from the seventh to the third spot. His overall tally is now 3900 points.

Alcaraz's rise moved Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev down on the rankings, though all of them remain in the Top 8. Andrey Rublev and Alex de Minaur also saw a change in their positions in the ATP Race to Turin. The Australian made it to the quarterfinals at the French Open, which helped him score 400 points, taking him from the eighth to the seventh spot.

On the other hand, following a shock loss to Matteo Arnaldi in the third round, Andrey Rublev slipped from the fifth position to the eighth.

A haul of 400 points for Novak Djokovic after making it to the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros saw the Serb improve his position from 12th to 10th. However, the 24-time Grand Slam Champion is yet to appear in a final in 2024 and finds himself out of the Top 8.

With Djokovic doubtful for Wimbledon, the top 3 can look to solidify their position at the top

After his knee injury, Novak Djokovic's participation in Wimbledon 2024 and the overall grass court season is doubtful. This will open the doors for the likes of Alcaraz, Sinner and Zverev to solidify their position at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz is the defending champion at this year's Wimbledon. With the Roland-Garros title in his bag, the Spaniard will be determined to defend his title at the All-England Club. The absence of Djokovic only enhances the chances of the 21-year-old.

Zverev is yet to make it past the 4R at Wimbledon. The German reached the round of 16 in 2021, losing to Felix-Auger Aliassime. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner made it to the semifinals of Wimbledon last year where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

If Djokovic misses Wimbledon, it will be challenging for the Serb to make the cut for the year-ending ATP Finals, a tournament he has won seven times.

