ATP Race to Turin after Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner remains in pole position, Andrey Rublev makes a big jump, Novak Djokovic falls out of the top 10

Jannik Sinner's position as the frontrunner of the ATP Race to Turin remains intact for another week, while Novak Djokovic's chances took a hit. The Italian was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open but he gained 200 points for his run, which took his total to 4500 points.

Sinner isn't participating in the upcoming Italian Open due to an injury. However, regardless of who wins the tournament, he's not in danger of being dethroned from the top spot of this list.

Daniil Medvedev also lost in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, which fetched him 200 points as well. He maintains his position as the second-ranked player in the ATP Race to Turin with 2850 points.

Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev each gained 100 points after a fourth-round finish at the Madrid Open. The Norwegian and the German are ranked third and fourth with 2375 and 2085 points, respectively.

Andrey Rublev rose by eight places to throw his name into the list of contenders in the ATP Race to Turin. He won the Madrid Open with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 comeback win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final. He's now in fifth place with 2070 points.

Carlos Alcaraz was the two-time defending champion at the Madrid Open but lost to Rublev in the quarterfinals. He received 100 points for his efforts and rose by a place to No. 6 in the standings with 1900 points.

However, Alcaraz isn't competing in the Italian Open due to an injury. His absence could jeopardize his position in the ATP Race to Turin. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur slipped a spot each to be ranked No. 7 and No. 8 this week.

Djokovic didn't participate in the Madrid Open and was overtaken by a few players. While he fell by three places to No. 12 this week, he has a chance to improve his position.

A good showing at the Italian Open will boost Novak Djokovic's ATP Race to Turin chances

Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Italian Open.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic headlines the 2024 Italian Open as the top seed. With his rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz sidelined, he has a pretty good shot at the title.

Surprisingly, the Serb is yet to win a title this year. He has a good track record at the Italian Open and has hoisted the winner's trophy six times in the past. He has also reached another six finals at the venue.

Djokovic needs to reach at least the final of the Italian Open to re-enter the top eight of the ATP Race to Turin standings. Given his history in Rome, it's quite likely that he'll be able to achieve this.

