ATP Race to Turin: Rafael Nadal remains in pole position, Stefanos Tsitsipas climbs to 2nd spot after Monte-Carlo win

The rankings for the ATP Race to Turin have been updated with Rafael Nadal remaining at the top while Stefanos Tsitsipas climbed three places to No. 2.

The King of Clay could not compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters because of a rib stress fracture that will also rule him out of the Barcelona Open. However, Nadal's sublime performances in the early months of the 2022 season have been enough to keep him at the top.

The 35-year-old currently has 3,350 points to his name from only four tournaments. Tsitsipas, who won his first title of the season in Monte-Carlo over the weekend, is in second place. The Greek beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets in the final.

With the victory, Tsitsipas surpassed Nadal for the most number of wins this season, having won 21 matches so far. He currently has 2,440 points to his name from eight tournaments.

Miami Masters champion Carlos Alcaraz moved a spot down to third following his second-round defeat to Sebastian Korda in Monte-Carlo. The Spaniard currently has 1,960 points, just 60 ahead of Daniil Medvedev in fourth place. The Russian did not compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters and will be out of action for a while as he recovers from a hernia surgery.

Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz finds himself in fifth position with 1,745 points while Andrey Rublev moves up a spot to sixth. The Russian was eliminated in the last 16 at Monte-Carlo after losing to Jannik Sinner. He currently has 1,480 points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime occupies the seventh spot with 1,450 points while Miami Masters runner-up Casper Ruud completes the top eight with 1,120 points. Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev aren't far behind at 9th and 10th respectively. Both players have 1,020 points to their name.

Novak Djokovic is 160th in the ATP Race to Turin

Novak Djokovic finds himself at the 160th position in the ATP Race to Turin

Although World No. 1 Novak Djokovic moved up eight spots in the ATP Race to Turin, he still remains at a lowly 160th. The Serb suffered a second-round defeat at the Monte-Carlo Masters to eventual runner-up Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Djokovic has only 100 points to his name so far but is certain to bag more points as the claycourt season progresses. The 34-year-old is competing at the Serbia Open as the top seed and will be keen to win the tournament for the third time and find some much-needed form ahead of Roland Garros.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala