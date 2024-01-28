ATP rankings after Australian Open: Taylor Fritz back in top-10, gains for Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev as Novak Djokovic stays on top

Fresh off a strong run at the Australian Open, Taylor Fritz will re-enter the top 10 of the latest ATP rankings when they are updated on Monday (January 29). Big gains are also expected for Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in terms of points, while Novak Djokovic will remain the World No. 1.

Having made the quarterfinal at the season’s opening Grand Slam event, Fritz earned 355 points to jump three spots in the ranking ladder. He goes up from No. 12 to No. 9, four spots shy of his career-best ranking.

Fritz’s conqueror at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, will drop 1,200 points after failing to defend his crown. Djokovic, however, will hold on to the top spot in the ATP rankings with 9,855 points, albeit with a smaller advantage over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 9,255 points.

Djokovic had gone down in the Australian Open semifinal against eventual champion Jannik Sinner, who maintained his career-high ranking of No. 4. The Italian added a healthy 1,820 points to take his tally to 8,310 points and now sits just behind Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian, who led Sinner in the Australian Open final by two sets, also added 1,210 points to his tally. He sits pretty at No. 3 with 8,765 points.

Among other developments in the top-10 of the ATP rankings, Hubert Hurkacz reached a career-high world ranking of No. 8 after making the Australian Open quarterfinal. He added 220 points to his 3,320 to finish with 3,540 points.

Last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, dropped 1,000 points and nearly fell out of the top 10. He now sits at No. 10 with 3,025 points.

Andrey Rublev (No. 5 with 5,050 points), Alexander Zverev (No. 6 with 5,030 points), and Holger Rune (No. 7 with 3,685 points) round out the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Taylor Fritz’s fellow Australian Open breakthrough stars Nuno Borges and Alex Michelsen also rose in ATP rankings

Nuno Borges at the 2024 Australian Open.

Besides Taylor Fritz, the 2024 Australian Open also saw a handful of other players post their best results at the Slam.

Among the big winners were Miomir Kecmanovic, Nuno Borges, and Arthur Cazaux, all of whom made the fourth round at the tournament. While Kecmanovic went up 19 spots from No. 60 to No. 41, Borges and Cazaux rose 22 and 39 spots respectively to be ranked at No. 47 and No. 83.

Americans Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen also rose in the ATP rankings. Tiafoe jumped three spots to be ranked at No. 14, while Michelsen leapfrogged 18 spots to reach a career-high of No. 73.

