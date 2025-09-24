ATP Rankings Update: Alexander Bublik reaches career high after winning fourth title of the year, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead unchanged Top 10

The ATP Rankings saw little to no change as the calendar had two events last week, a couple of 250-level events in Chengdu and Hangzhou, which marked the beginning of the Asian swing on the schedule this year.

Most of the top-ranked players were not in action at these events, as they were either taking a rest or playing at the Laver Cup. However, the two winners of the events gained crucial ranking points via their wins and improved their poistion on the ATP Rankings, including Alexander Bublik, who won his fourth title of 2025, winning the Hangzhou Open with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Valentin Royer in the final, earning him 200 points and taking him to a career-best ranking of 16 with 2445 points.

The other winner of the week was Alejandro Tabilo, who won the Chengdu Open, with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) win over Lorenzo Musetti, who was last year's runner-up as well. With the win, Tabilo earned 259 points, helping the Chilean get back in the Top 100 after a 40-place jump, which sees him currently on No. 72 in the ATP Rankings.

One of the two runner-ups last week, Valetin Royer, made decent gains on the ATP Rankings as well, as the Frenchman earned 128 points and moved to No. 76, a 12-spot jump on the rankings. For Musetti, the Italian held on to his No. 9 ranking with 3505 points after his runner-up finish at the Chengdu Open.

Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the pack on the ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)

Last week's events did not see any movement in the Top-10 on the ATP Rankings, as, barring Lorenzo Musetti, none of the players were in action. Carlos Alcaraz continues to be the top-ranked man on the ATP charts with 11,540 points, closely followed by Jannik Sinner with 10,780 points.

The difference between the top two and the rest of the field is clear, as Alexander Zverev is in the third spot, almost 5000 points adrift of Sinner, with Novak Djokovic (4830 points), Taylor Fritz (4675), and Ben Shelton (4280 points) taking the next three spots in the Top 10.

The Top-10 is rounded off by Jack Draper (3690 points), Alex de Minaur (3545 points), Lorenzo Musetti (3505 points), and Karen Khachanov (3280 points). The next week will see packed fields take the court at the China Open and the Japan Open, with seven of the Top-10 ranked players in action, as they attempt to finish in the Top 8 for the ATP Finals in November.

The Top 20 on the ATP players this week are

Ranking Player Name Points 1 Carlos Alcaraz 11540 2 Jannik Sinner 10780 3 Alexander Zverev 5930 4 Novak Djokovic 4830 5 Taylor Fritz 4675 6 Ben Shelton 4280 7 Jack Draper 3690 8 Alex de Minaur 3545 9 Lorenzo Musetti 3505 10 Karen Khachanov 3280 11 Holger Rune 3090 12 Casper Ruud 2755 13 Felix Auger-Aliassime 2755 14 Andrey Rublev 2610 15 Tommy Paul 2510 16 Alexander Bublik 2445 17 Jiri Lehecka 2415 18 Daniil Medvedev 2410 19 Jakub Mensik 2380 20 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 2225

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More