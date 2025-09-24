  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Chengdu Open 2025
  • ATP Rankings Update: Alexander Bublik reaches career high after winning fourth title of the year, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead unchanged Top 10

ATP Rankings Update: Alexander Bublik reaches career high after winning fourth title of the year, Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead unchanged Top 10

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:19 GMT
ATP Rankings Update ft Alexander Bublik (L), Carlos Alcaraz (R) (Source:Getty Images)
ATP Rankings Update ft Alexander Bublik (L), Carlos Alcaraz (R) (Source:Getty Images)

The ATP Rankings saw little to no change as the calendar had two events last week, a couple of 250-level events in Chengdu and Hangzhou, which marked the beginning of the Asian swing on the schedule this year.

Ad

Most of the top-ranked players were not in action at these events, as they were either taking a rest or playing at the Laver Cup. However, the two winners of the events gained crucial ranking points via their wins and improved their poistion on the ATP Rankings, including Alexander Bublik, who won his fourth title of 2025, winning the Hangzhou Open with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) win over Valentin Royer in the final, earning him 200 points and taking him to a career-best ranking of 16 with 2445 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The other winner of the week was Alejandro Tabilo, who won the Chengdu Open, with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) win over Lorenzo Musetti, who was last year's runner-up as well. With the win, Tabilo earned 259 points, helping the Chilean get back in the Top 100 after a 40-place jump, which sees him currently on No. 72 in the ATP Rankings.

One of the two runner-ups last week, Valetin Royer, made decent gains on the ATP Rankings as well, as the Frenchman earned 128 points and moved to No. 76, a 12-spot jump on the rankings. For Musetti, the Italian held on to his No. 9 ranking with 3505 points after his runner-up finish at the Chengdu Open.

Ad

Carlos Alcaraz continues to lead the pack on the ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 (Getty)

Last week's events did not see any movement in the Top-10 on the ATP Rankings, as, barring Lorenzo Musetti, none of the players were in action. Carlos Alcaraz continues to be the top-ranked man on the ATP charts with 11,540 points, closely followed by Jannik Sinner with 10,780 points.

Ad

The difference between the top two and the rest of the field is clear, as Alexander Zverev is in the third spot, almost 5000 points adrift of Sinner, with Novak Djokovic (4830 points), Taylor Fritz (4675), and Ben Shelton (4280 points) taking the next three spots in the Top 10.

The Top-10 is rounded off by Jack Draper (3690 points), Alex de Minaur (3545 points), Lorenzo Musetti (3505 points), and Karen Khachanov (3280 points). The next week will see packed fields take the court at the China Open and the Japan Open, with seven of the Top-10 ranked players in action, as they attempt to finish in the Top 8 for the ATP Finals in November.

Ad

The Top 20 on the ATP players this week are

RankingPlayer NamePoints
1Carlos Alcaraz11540
2Jannik Sinner10780
3Alexander Zverev5930
4Novak Djokovic4830
5Taylor Fritz4675
6Ben Shelton4280
7Jack Draper3690
8Alex de Minaur3545
9Lorenzo Musetti3505
10Karen Khachanov3280
11Holger Rune3090
12Casper Ruud2755
13Felix Auger-Aliassime2755
14Andrey Rublev2610
15Tommy Paul2510
16Alexander Bublik2445
17Jiri Lehecka2415
18Daniil Medvedev2410
19Jakub Mensik2380
20Alejandro Davidovich Fokina2225

For the full list, click here.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by SAGNIK DATTA
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications