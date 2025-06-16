ATP Rankings update: Ben Shelton makes major breakthrough, joins Taylor Fritz & Tommy Paul to make it a trio of Americans in a historic top 10

This week's ATP rankings marks a big week for American tennis. Three men from the country are ranked in the top 10 for the first time since 2006. Ben Shelton makes his debut in the region at No. 10 following his semifinal finish at the Boss Open 2025 in Stuttgart.

Since his debut on the tour at the Atlanta Open 2022, Shelton has won two titles on the ATP Tour and reached a couple of Major semifinals, both on hardcourts, making this a long overdue achievement. Taylor Fritz moved up three spots to No. 4 thanks to his victory in Stuttgart. He beat Alexander Zverev in the final to capture his first title of the season and his fourth on grass.

Zverev remains a non-mover at No. 3 in this week's rankings. Tommy Paul is the other American inside the top 10 at No. 8, though he could be out of the region next week. He has opted not to defend his title at Queen's Club this week due to an injury. As such, he will lose 500 points and could be surpassed by other players.

Nevertheless, it's a huge moment for men's tennis in America with three men ranked in the top 10. Andre Agassi, James Blake and Andy Roddick were the last three men to be ranked simultaneously inside the top 10 of the ATP rankings almost two decades ago.

Jannik Sinner leads the pack for another week, with Carlos Alcarz behind him at No. 2 Novak Djokovic is steady at No. 5, while Jack Draper is down two places to No. 6 due to not defending his title in Stuttgart. Lorenzo Musetti's decision to skip the tournament pushed him down a rung to No. 7. Holger Rune is next up at No. 9, while Shelton's entry into the top 10 came at the expense of Alex de Minaur, who's down to No. 12 this week.

Gabriel Diallo zooms into the top 50 of the ATP rankings following his maiden title at Libema Open

Gabriel Diallo at the Libema Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Gabriel Diallo claimed his maiden title on the ATP Tour at the Libema Open 2025 over the weekend. He beat Zizou Bergs in the final to add another achievement in a breakthrough season for him. He also saved a couple of match points in the second round against Jordan Thompson.

Diallo previously reached his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Madrid Open and has scored three wins over top 20 players this season. His title-winning run has also resulted in a new career high for him in the ATP rankings, jumping 11 spots to a new peak of No. 44 this week.

Runner-up Bergs is back to his career-high ranking of No. 49. Flavio Cobolli (No. 24), Vit Kopriva (No. 82) and Ethan Quinn (No. 95) are the other players to record new career highs in this week's ATP rankings.

