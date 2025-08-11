ATP rankings update: Canadian Open title helps Ben Shelton rise to career-high, Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul slip

Ben Shelton's run to the 2025 Canadian Open title saw him surge to a career-high spot in the ATP rankings, while Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul slipped in the standings updated on Monday (August 11). Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, continues to sit atop the ladder.

Shelton, the second-highest ranked American in the ATP rankings, gained 800 points courtesy his title in Toronto. He had beaten the likes of Taylor Fritz and Alex De Minaur before beating Karen Khachanov in the final to capture his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

The American moved up a spot in the ATP rankings, going from No. 7 to No. 6 with 4,320 points. Novak Djokovic, who has not played since losing in the Wimbledon semifinal, was as a result pushed to No. 7 with 4,130 points.

There was no other change in the top-10, as Jannik Sinner maintains his grip over the World No. 1 raking with12,030 points. He is around 3,500 points clear of No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz at 8,590.

Shelton's compatriots, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul slipped two and one spots in the ladder, respectively, after underwhelming showings at the Canadian Open. Tiafoe was down from No. 12 to No. 14 with 2,890 points. Paul, on the other hand, went from No. 15 to No. 16 with 2,610 points.

The other big mover was Alexei Popyrin, who jumped seven spots to make his top-20 debut. He had made the quaterfinal at the Canadian Open, earning 200 points to be placed at No. 19 with 2,250 points.

Karen Khachanov soars in ATP rankings despite Canadian Open final loss to Ben Shelton

Karen Khachanov with the Candian Open runner-up trophy. (Source: Getty)

Despite losing the Candian Open final to Ben Shelton, Karen Khachanov gained four spots in the ATP rankings to inch closer to a top-10 return. He added 600 points to his tally to be placed at No. 12 with 3,190 points.

Playing in his second Masters 1000 final, Khachanov lost to his American opponent in a thriller 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-7(3). He had, however, beaten some big names like top seed Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud in the earlier rounds and was rewarded by a big jump in the ATP rankings.

Other movers in the standings include Flavio Cobolli (-5 to No. 22), Nuno Borges (+4 to No. 38), Sebastain Korda (-12 to No. 45), Tristan Schoolmate (+6 to No. 97) and James Duckworth (+7 to No. 99).

