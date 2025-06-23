ATP Rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz closes in on No. 1 Jannik Sinner with Queen's Club title, Daniil Medvedev returns to the top 10

While Jannik Sinner commands the ATP rankings for another week, his rival Carlos Alcaraz is slowly gaining on him. Their contrasting results over the past week made it possible for the Spaniard to cover some ground.
Sinner's title defense in Halle came to an end in the second round against eventual champion Alexander Bublik. His early exit cost him 450 points and he has 10,430 points to his name this week. Alcaraz, meanwhile, added 450 points to his total thanks to his title-winning run at Queen's Club. His current tally stands at 9,300 points.
While Alcaraz has managed to narrow the gap, it will be a while before he has a chance to overtake Sinner. The Spaniard is the defending champion at Wimbledon, meaning he has 2,000 points to defend. A successful title defense could lay the groundwork for his eventual ascension given the massive chunk of points Sinner has to defend post Wimbledon.
Alexander Zverev remains steady at No. 3, while Jack Draper moves up by two spots to No. 4 this week thanks to his semifinal run at Queen's Club. The Brit's rise pushed Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic down a spot to No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. Lorenzo Musetti is a non-mover at No. 7.
Holger Rune is up a spot to No. 8. Daniil Medvedev returns to the top 10 in light of his runner-up finish in Halle. He's up by two places to No. 9, with Ben Shelton rounding out the region at No. 10.
Alexander Bublik and Marin Cilic make massive gains in this week's ATP rankings
Alexander Bublik's triumph at the Terra Wortmann Open 2025 in Halle was a run for the ages. He became the first player other than Carlos Alcaraz to beat Jannik Sinner since August 2024. He also beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. His title-winning run has also secured him a seeded spot at Wimbledon.
Bublik climbed 15 spots to No. 30 in this week's ATP rankings. Former US Open champion Marin Cilic captured the title at the Nottingham Challenger over the weekend. He became the oldest player to win a Challenger tournament on grass. His victory has pushed him back inside the top 100, jumping 16 positions to No. 85.
Gabriel Diallo is one of two players in the top 100 to record new career highs this week. He rose by three places to a new peak of No. 41, while Nishesh Basavareddy also moved up three spots to make his top 100 debut at No. 99.
