ATP rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz rises to World No. 5, becomes youngest player to make top 5 debut since Rafael Nadal in 2005 | July 25, 2022

The top four in the ATP rankings haven't changed since last week. Daniil Medvedev maintains his hold on the World No. 1 spot, while the injured Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal are right behind him at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas is also steady at No. 4.

Carlos Alcaraz is the biggest newsmaker of the week. It has been an incredible season for the youngster so far, and he has achieved yet another milestone. The teenager has reached a career-high of No. 5 in this week's rankings. He's also the eighth youngest player ever to be ranked in the top five.

Casper Ruud successfully defended his Swiss Open title in Gstaad on Sunday, but slipped down a spot to No. 6. The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged from last week, with 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic a non-mover at No. 7.

Andrey Rublev (No.8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (No. 10) round out the top 10. Outside of the top 10, Taylor Fritz has reached a new career-high in this week's ATP rankings after the American moved up a spot to No. 12.

ATP rankings: Lorenzo Musetti is biggest mover in top 100

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Lorenzo Musetti is the biggest mover in the ATP rankings this week. After a rather underwhelming season, the Italian played some of his best tennis to win his maiden career title in Hamburg.

The 20-year-old Italian defeated Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the title clash. As a result, he has jumped 31 spots from No. 62 to No. 31, a new career-best ranking for him.

Francisco Cerundolo, who won the title at the Swedish Open last week, saw his winning streak come to an end in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open. Nevertheless, he has now reached a career-high ranking this week, moving up six spots to No. 24.

Other players who have registered a career-high ranking this week are Tallon Griekspoor (No. 46), Jack Draper (No. 85) and Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 99).

Dominic Thiem is also slowly working his way back up the rankings. Thanks to his semifinal finish at the Swiss Open last week, he has risen 75 places to be back in the top 200, at No. 199. If he keeps up his form, he'll be back at the top in no time.

