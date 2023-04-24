ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev up to No. 3, Dominic Thiem returns to the top 100

Novak Djokovic continues to maintain his stanglehold on the World No. 1 spot in this week's ATP rankings. Despite an early exit from the Srpska Open, he remains comfortably seated atop the rankings.

However, Carlos Alcaraz is hot on the Serb's heels. The teenager successfully defended his Barcelona Open title on Sunday and trails Djokovic by 365 points to be ranked No. 2.

Alcaraz will have to wait a while before he has a shot at ascending to the top of the rankings. He's the defending champion at the Madrid Open and even after Djokovic's withdrawal, he won't be able to reach the summit. However, the Spaniard could reclaim the No. 1 ranking if he does well at the Italian Open.

Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud swapped places with each other to be ranked No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The Russian has been one of the most in-form players over the last couple of months, snatching up four trophies in that time frame. Ruud, on the other hand, has continued to perform poorly throughout the season. He suffered yet another early exit, this time at last week's Barcelona Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made it to the final of the same tournament, but lost to Alcaraz in straight sets. It marked the Greek's 10th defeat in the final of an ATP 500 event. He's No. 5 in this week's ATP rankings.

The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged from last week. Andrey Rublev (No. 6), Holger Rune (No. 7), Jannik Sinner (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Taylor Fritz (No. 10) all held on to their positions.

Dominic Thiem re-enters the top 100 of the ATP rankings

Dominic Thiem at the 2023 BMW Open.

Dominic Thiem's perseverance has finally been rewarded as he returns to the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time since May 2022. His comeback hasn't been easy, but the Austrian has been making slow and steady progress.

Thiem has moved up by eight spots to No. 93 this week following a quarterfinal finish at the BMW Open. Srpska Open champion Dusan Lajovic jumped 30 spots to be ranked No. 40. The 32-year old defeated players like Djokovic and Rublev to clinch his first title in almost four years.

Tommy Paul moved up a spot to No. 17, securing a new career peak for himself. Other players to do the same this week are Gregoire Barrere (No. 56), Jason Kubler (No. 63), Luca Van Assche (No. 86), Alexandre Muller (No. 94) and Akexander Shevchenko (No. 96).

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

Poll : 0 votes