ATP rankings update: Holger Rune, Ben Shelton reach career-highs, Stefanos Tsitsipas slides after Monte Carlo disappointment

Holger Rune and Ben Shelton reached career-highs, while Stefanos Tsitispas slipped a couple of spots in the latest ATP rankings — which were updated on Monday after week-long action at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The 19-year-old Rune emerged as the biggest winner despite falling at the final stage of the ATP 1000 Masters event, climbing two spots in the ATP Rankings to find himself at a new career-high of No. 7.

Rune had begun the week ranked just inside the top-10 at No. 9 with 3,335 rankings points. He, however, earned another 530 during the week — where he beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner before coming up short against Andrey Rublev — to firmly cement himself in the club with 3,865 points.

For Ben Shelton, a first-round defeat against Grigor Dimitrov meant that he would not see a big rise in the ATP rankings this week. However, with a few players dropping the points they were defending from last season, the American also jumped two spots to reach a new career-high of No. 37 with 1,029 points.

With Stefanos Tsitisipas' title defense ending with a quarterfinal loss to Taylor Fritz, the Greek dropped a massive 820 points. The same saw him slide two spots in the ATP rankings, down to No. 5.

Tsitsipas now has 4,950 points and ranks just ahead of the new Monte Carlo champion, Andrey Rublev, whose title-winning run helped him edge closer to the top-5. The Russian's position remained unchanged at No. 6 with 4,380 points.

Karen Khachanov, Cameron Norrie Rafael Nadal improve a spot each in ATP rankings

Cameron Norrie at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Karen Khachanov, who ran into Andrey Rublev in the Monte Carlo Masters round-of-16, also inched his way closer to a top-10 return. The Russian gained 45 points during his run, just enough to see him overtake Frances Tiafoe in the ATP rankings to reach No. 11 with 2,900 ranking points.

Cameron Norrie also rose a spot in the ATP rankings despite losing in the opening round at Monte Carlo to Franciso Cerundolo. The Briton finds himself ranked at No. 13 with 2,735 points.

Rafael Nadal also gained a spot despite not playing this week. He is now placed at No. 14 with 2,715 points. Other big movers in the ATP rankings included Felix Auger Aliassime (-2 to No. 9), Hubert Hurkacz (-2 to No. 15) (+6 Jiri Lehecka), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (-14 to No. 38) and Jan-Lennard Struff (+36 to No. 64).

