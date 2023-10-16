ATP rankings update: Hubert Hurkacz inches closer to Top-10 return after Shanghai win, Andrey Rublev returns to Top 5 | October 16

The ATP rankings have been updated following the Shanghai Masters and the tournament's finalists, Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev both rose a few spots.

Hurkacz won his second Masters 1000 title and his triumph saw him jump six places to 11th in the ATP rankings. He is now just 510 points behind tenth-placed Taylor Fritz, who slipped two spots.

Andrey Rublev's run to the final in Shanghai saw him rise two spots to fifth in the rankings. The Russian is now only 235 points behind Jannik Sinner, who remains fourth.

The top three of the ATP rankings remain the same, with Novak Djokovic inching closer to 400 weeks as the World No. 1. The Serb currently has 11,045 points, 2240 more than World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz. Daniil Medvedev remains third with 7355 points.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Rublev's rise to fifth saw Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas drop to sixth and seventh, respectively, while Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev rose to eighth and ninth, respectively.

Grigor Dimitrov did well to reach the semifinals at the Shanghai Masters and he jumped from 19th to 16th in the ATP rankings. The Bulgarian is just 145 points behind 15th-ranked Karen Khachanov.

Nicolas Jarry's run to the quarterfinals in Shanghai helped him attain a career-high ranking of 21st. Ugo Humbert reached the last eight at the Masters 1000 event as well and rose up to 29th in the rankings.

The likes of Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka remain in the Top 50, with the former at 39th while the latter is 46th.

Fabian Marozsan was the best mover in the Top 100 due to his run to the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters. The Hungarian rose 26 spots to attain a career-high ranking of 65th.

Arthur Rinderknech was the worst mover in the Top 100 as he dropped 14 spots to 82nd in the rankings.

Rafael Nadal slips to 243rd in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him drop to 243rd in the rankings. The Spaniard is yet to play since suffering a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open and is currently recovering ahead of a potential comeback at next year's edition of the Melbourne Major.

Another player who has been out of action for the long time is Nick Kyrgios. The Aussie has fallen out of the ATP rankings as he looks to make a return to tennis.

Kyrgios last appeared during the BOSS Open in Stuttgart where he lost 7-5, 6-3 to Yibing Wu in the opening round.