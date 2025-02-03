ATP Rankings Update: Jannik Sinner continues dominance as Top 10 remains unchanged, Montpellier runner-up Aleksandar Kovacevic returns to top 100

The ATP calendar did not see much activity in the last week after the Australian Open. There was only one event on the Tour, an ATP 250 event on Montpellier's indoor hardcourts.

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime won the event. The Canadian showed his prowess in indoor conditions again, picking up his sixth career title on the surface and seventh overall. His win helped him gain 150 points but did not move him up from the 23rd spot in the ATP Rankings rankings.

Aleksandar Kovacevic was one of the significant movers on the ATP Rankings. The American player reached his maiden career final at the Open Occitanie. He put up a spirited fight against Felix Auger Aliassime, losing in the third set tiebreak. His performances earned him 171 points, moving him 27 places up on the rankings up to 75th with 748 points.

The two other semifinalists at the Montpellier event. Andrey Rublev and Jesper de Jong also had gains in terms of points. Rublev, the World No. 9 was the top seed at the event. He reached the semifinals, losing to Kovacevic. The run saw the Russian player gain 90 points, and remain in the 10th position in the ATP Rankings with 3220 points.

Meanwhile, Jesper De Jong had an impressive run to the semifinal at Montepellier, beating seeded players like Flavio Cobolli and Tallon Griekspoor. The semifinal run earned him 94 points, moving him up 22 places on the rankings. The Dutch player is currently ranked 109th with 560 points.

The Top 10 remains the same on the ATP Rankings with Jannik Sinner in the top spot

Jannik Sinner Remains the World No.1 (Getty)

This week on the ATP Rankings saw no change in the Top 10 with Jannik Sinner remaining on top. The Italian player is over 3500 points ahead of second-placed Alexander Zverev. The World No.1 will not defend his winning points from Rotterdam last year but will maintain his top spot comfortably.

World No.3 Carlos Alcaraz will be the top seed at the upcoming ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam. The Spaniard will look to reduce his gap to Zverev on the second spot, with a successful campaign on the indoor hard courts. Other top 10 players at the events will be Daniil Medvedev (World No. 7), Alex de Minaur (World No. 8), and Andrey Rublev (World No. 10).

On the other hand, the other ATP 500 event of the week, the Dallas Open will see World No. 4 Taylor Fritz be the top seed. He will be joined by other Top-10 players like Casper Ruud (World No. 5), and Tommy Paul (World No. 9).

