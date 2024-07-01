ATP Rankings update: Jannik Sinner continues to lead ahead of Wimbledon, Taylor Fritz back as the American No. 1, Jack Draper rises to a new high

Jannik Sinner remains atop the newly released ATP rankings heading into the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. While he is defending semifinal points at the All England Club, he's not in danger of relinquishing his hold on the top spot.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz follow Sinner as the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked players, respectively. However, the former finished as the runner-up here last year, and the latter won the title. As the two have to defend those points, they won't be able to overtake the Italian.

The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged from last week as none of the players from the region were in action. There will be plenty of shake-up following the conclusion of Wimbledon.

Trending

Tommy Paul replaced Taylor Fritz as the top-ranked US player in the ATP rankings following his triumph at the Cinch Championships at Queen's Club. However, his reign lasted only for a week as the status quo was restored in this week's ATP rankings.

Fritz captured his eighth career title and the second of the season at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne over the weekend. As a result, he moved up a spot to No. 12 to once again become the highest-ranked player from the US. His rise pushed Paul down a rung to No. 13.

Next generation of players continue to make waves in the ATP rankings

Jack Draper at the 2024 Wimbledon. (Photo: Getty)

Alejandro Tabilo flies into the top 20 of the ATP ranking this week after his triumph at the Mallorca Championships. He jumped five places to No. 19, a new career high.

Four more players have reached a new career milestone this week, and they are all under the age of 22 years. Jack Draper is ranked the highest amongst them as he moved up a spot to No. 28. He recently claimed his maiden career title at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, and is expected to make a deep run at Wimbledon.

Flavio Cobolli also moved up a spot to No. 48, while Alex Michelsen's quarterfinal run at the Mallorca Championships helped him rise by seven places to No. 55. The big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard rose by a place to No. 58.

The young Frenchman fell in the final round of Wimbledon qualifying, despite raining down an incredible 44 aces during the match. He got a second shot as Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's withdrawal opened up a lucky loser spot, which went to him, setting the stage for his main draw debut.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback