  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Madrid Open 2025
  • ATP Rankings Update: Madrid Open champ Casper Ruud returns to top 10 as runner-up Jack Draper reaches career high, big gains for Lorenzo Musetti

ATP Rankings Update: Madrid Open champ Casper Ruud returns to top 10 as runner-up Jack Draper reaches career high, big gains for Lorenzo Musetti

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified May 05, 2025 03:29 GMT
ATP Rankings Update ft (L-R) Casper Ruud, Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti (Source:Getty Images)
ATP Rankings Update ft (L-R) Casper Ruud, Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti (Source:Getty Images)

The ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid ended with 14th-seeded Casper Ruud winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against fifth-seeded Jack Draper in the final. This was the maiden Masters 1000 title for the Norwegian.

Ad

The win helped Ruud earn 900 points and move up eight places on the ATP rankings, re-entering the top 10 as the eighth-ranked player. He had dropped down the rankings as he failed to defend his points from the final in Monte-Carlo and the title in Barcelona from last year. Currently, he sits at 3715 points on the ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, Madrid runner-up Jack Draper continued his ascent on the ATP Rankings as he played his second Masters 1000 final in 2025 after winning the title in Indian Wells. The British player earned 620 points and went past Novak Djokovic to a career-best ranking of No. 5 with 4440 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lorenzo Musetti continued his momentum on clay by reaching the semifinals in Madrid after making it to the final in Monte-Carlo. The Italian earned 350 points, helping him move two spots up on the ATP rankings. He made his top 10 debut as he currently sits ninth with 3550 points.

Other gainers from the event in Madrid were Francisco Cerundolo (19), Jakub Mensik (23), Brandon Nakashima (29), and Gabriel Diallo (54), all of whom reached career-best positions on the ATP rankings.

Ad

Andrey Rublev and Felix-Auger Aliassime were among the big losers on the ATP rankings after Madrid

In Picture: Andrey Rublev (Getty)
In Picture: Andrey Rublev (Getty)

Last year's finalists in Madrid, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, could not have a deep run at the Spanish capital this time. Defending champion Rublev lost 4-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Alexander Bublik in the third round, losing 950 points on the ATP Rankings. As a result, the Russian player dropped out of the top 10, slipping down to No. 17 on the rankings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Felix-Auger Aliassime lost 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, which saw the Canadian drop 640 points. As a result, he dropped out of the top 20 and currently sits at No. 27 on the ATP rankings.

The other semifinalist from last year, Jiri Lehecka, also had an early exit this year, losing 6-2, 4-6, 0-6 against Cameron Norrie in the second round. The Czech player dropped 390 points and slipped 11 places on the ATP rankings, currently sitting at No. 38.

Ad

Meanwhile, the trio of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz continues to occupy the top three spots on the ATP charts. The list of the top-ranked ATP players is as follows:

RankingPlayer NamePoints
1Jannik Sinner9730
2Alexander Zverev8085
3Carlos Alcaraz7850
4Taylor Fritz4815
5Jack Draper4440
6Novak Djokovic4130
7Casper Ruud3715
8Alex de Minaur3635
9Lorenzo Musetti3550
10Holger Rune3440
11Daniil Medvedev3290
12Tommy Paul3210
13Ben Shelton3020
14Arthur Fils2920
15Grigor Dimitrov2685
16Frances Tiafoe2640
17Andrey Rublev2580
18Francisco Cerundolo2425
19Stefanos Tsitsipas2420
20Tomas Machac2215
About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications