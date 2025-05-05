ATP Rankings Update: Madrid Open champ Casper Ruud returns to top 10 as runner-up Jack Draper reaches career high, big gains for Lorenzo Musetti

The ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid ended with 14th-seeded Casper Ruud winning 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 against fifth-seeded Jack Draper in the final. This was the maiden Masters 1000 title for the Norwegian.

The win helped Ruud earn 900 points and move up eight places on the ATP rankings, re-entering the top 10 as the eighth-ranked player. He had dropped down the rankings as he failed to defend his points from the final in Monte-Carlo and the title in Barcelona from last year. Currently, he sits at 3715 points on the ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, Madrid runner-up Jack Draper continued his ascent on the ATP Rankings as he played his second Masters 1000 final in 2025 after winning the title in Indian Wells. The British player earned 620 points and went past Novak Djokovic to a career-best ranking of No. 5 with 4440 points.

Lorenzo Musetti continued his momentum on clay by reaching the semifinals in Madrid after making it to the final in Monte-Carlo. The Italian earned 350 points, helping him move two spots up on the ATP rankings. He made his top 10 debut as he currently sits ninth with 3550 points.

Other gainers from the event in Madrid were Francisco Cerundolo (19), Jakub Mensik (23), Brandon Nakashima (29), and Gabriel Diallo (54), all of whom reached career-best positions on the ATP rankings.

Andrey Rublev and Felix-Auger Aliassime were among the big losers on the ATP rankings after Madrid

In Picture: Andrey Rublev (Getty)

Last year's finalists in Madrid, Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, could not have a deep run at the Spanish capital this time. Defending champion Rublev lost 4-6, 6-0, 4-6 against Alexander Bublik in the third round, losing 950 points on the ATP Rankings. As a result, the Russian player dropped out of the top 10, slipping down to No. 17 on the rankings.

Meanwhile, Felix-Auger Aliassime lost 6-7 (5), 4-6 against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, which saw the Canadian drop 640 points. As a result, he dropped out of the top 20 and currently sits at No. 27 on the ATP rankings.

The other semifinalist from last year, Jiri Lehecka, also had an early exit this year, losing 6-2, 4-6, 0-6 against Cameron Norrie in the second round. The Czech player dropped 390 points and slipped 11 places on the ATP rankings, currently sitting at No. 38.

Meanwhile, the trio of Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz continues to occupy the top three spots on the ATP charts. The list of the top-ranked ATP players is as follows:

Ranking Player Name Points 1 Jannik Sinner 9730 2 Alexander Zverev 8085 3 Carlos Alcaraz 7850 4 Taylor Fritz 4815 5 Jack Draper 4440 6 Novak Djokovic 4130 7 Casper Ruud 3715 8 Alex de Minaur 3635 9 Lorenzo Musetti 3550 10 Holger Rune 3440 11 Daniil Medvedev 3290 12 Tommy Paul 3210 13 Ben Shelton 3020 14 Arthur Fils 2920 15 Grigor Dimitrov 2685 16 Frances Tiafoe 2640 17 Andrey Rublev 2580 18 Francisco Cerundolo 2425 19 Stefanos Tsitsipas 2420 20 Tomas Machac 2215

