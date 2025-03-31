ATP Rankings Update: Miami Open champ Jakub Mensik reaches career high as Novak Djokovic holds on to top 5 spot, Daniil Medvedev falls out of top 10

This week's ATP Rankings saw a significant change following the culmination of the Miami Open on Sunday (March 30). The men's singles titlist, Jakub Mensik, rose to a career-high ranking of World No. 24 by virtue of his giant-killing run at the Florida event.

Ad

The men's top five rankings remain unchanged as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic maintain their positions. Djokovic, on his part, picked up 650 ATP ranking points by reaching the final in Miami (since he hadn't played at the Florida event last year) and now has 4,510 points to his credit.

The next-highest-ranked player, Casper Ruud, has a tally of 3,855 points, which means the Serb will comfortably stay inside the top five for some time. Alex de Minaur, meanwhile, made his top 10 return this week, thanks to Daniil Medvedev falling to No. 11.

Ad

Trending

Medvedev had reached the semifinals of the Miami Open last year. However, the Russian exited in the second round to Spain's Jaume Munar this year, which led to a 390 points dropoff in his tally, resulting in him falling out of the top 10 ATP rankings for the first time since 2023.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had spent the majority of the last year outside the men's top 10 due to poor form. However, the Greek made his top 10 return last month by triumphing at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The 26-year-old has now gone one step further, leapfrogging two ranking positions to get to No. 8, which ensures he will get a top-eight seeding during his Monte-Carlo Masters defense in April.

Ad

Jakub Mensik and Arthur Fils enjoy new career-high ranking, Jannik Sinner solidifies World No. 1 lead in the ATP Rankings

Jakub Mensik poses with the 2025 Miami Open title | Image Source: Getty

19-year-old Jakub Mensik and 20-year-old Arthur Fils, meanwhile, both climbed up to their respective career-high ATP rankings of No. 24 and No. 15 this week. While Mensik, who was ranked outside the men's top 50 before this fortnight, picked up his first pro title in Miami, Fils reached his second consecutive quarterfinal during this year's Sunshine Double.

Ad

Jannik Sinner also benefitted from Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz's early exits at the Miami Open despite dropping his defending champion's points from last year. The Italian has been suspended from playing on the men's tour until May but has shown no signs of relinquishing his World No. 1 position any time soon, with a current tally of a mammoth 10,300 points in the ATP Rankings.

Apart from Jakub Mensik, other big movers in this week's top 100 include Borna Coric (+16), Jacob Fearnley (+10), Jesper de Jong (+7), James Duckworth (+6), Gabriel Diallo (+6), Thiago Monteiro (+6) and Damir Dzumhur (+5).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis