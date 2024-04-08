ATP Rankings update: Novak Djokovic becomes oldest World No. 1 in history, Ben Shelton attains new career-high after Houston triumph | April 8

After capturing his first title of the year in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, Ben Shelton has entered the top 15 in the latest ATP rankings update. With 2,490 points to his name, he overtook his near rivals Tommy Paul and Ugo Humbert this week.

Meanwhile, reigning French Open champion Novak Djokovic extended his stay at the top of the ATP rankings. At 36 years old, the Serb is the oldest player in history to hold the No. 1 spot in the world.

Shelton earned 230 points in the ATP rankings after capturing the first clay court title of his career in Houston. He defeated the likes of Brandon Nakashima and Tomas Martin Etcheverry en route to the finals and then outmuscled Francis Tiafoe to lift the title.

Shelton outlasted the defending champion Tiafoe in a thrilling 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. encounter. The youngster was ranked outside the top 90 in 2022 but is currently ranked 14th on the ATP Tour — a new career-high rank.

On the other hand, Djokovic is still clear on top of the ATP rankings this week. He has a busy period on the cards with more than 2000 points at stake during the upcoming clay court swing. He is currently 1015 points ahead of Jannik Sinner and 1080 points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz, who are his near rivals.

The Serb first became World No. 1 at the age of 24 and is now the oldest player to cement his place at the top (36 years and 321 days), overtaking a record last held by Roger Federer.

Hubert Hurkacz climbs to No. 8 after winning Estoril Open and Casper Ruud stares down potential exit from top 10 in ATP rankings

Hurkacz in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

Hubert Hukacz has moved up two places in the latest ATP rankings and has secured the No. 8 spot this week. He made the perfect start to his claycourt season by capturing the ATP 250 Estoril Open.

The Pole started his campaign in Estoril by cruising past the likes of Jan Choinski and Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the first two rounds. He then showed his class against Cristian Garin in the semifinals and overpowered Pedro Martinez in the finals to win the title. Hurkacz defeated Martinez with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4.

On the contrary, Casper Ruud is on the cusp of exiting the top 10 in the ATP rankings. He was the defending champion in the Estoril Open and was eliminated by current World No. 60 Martinez in the semifinals.

The Norwegian lost 150 points in the ATP rankings and is now on the brink of exiting the top 10. World No. 11 Alex De Minuar has a chance to overtake him, with just 110 points between them.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis