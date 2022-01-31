ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 358th week as World No. 1 as Rafael Nadal lifts 21st Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic remained on top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, even as the Serb watched the Australian Open from the sidelines after his controversial deportation from Melbourne two weeks ago.

Djokovic continues to extend his record-breaking reign at the top of men's tennis as he begins his 358th week as No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

While Djokovic has maintained a firm grip on the record for most weeks at World No. 1, he now trails Rafael Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam tally in men's tennis. On Sunday, 35-year-old Nadal became the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams, coming from two-sets-to-love down to defeat Daniil Medevdev in the Australian Open final.

Rafael Nadal (L) and Daniil Medvedev pose during the trophy presentation for the Men’s Singles Final match at the 2022 Australian Open

Nadal's win keeps him steady at No. 5 in the rankings, but the Spaniard is now less than 910 ranking points from returning to the top 3 in the ATP rankings.

Medvedev will have a chance to overtake Djokovic in the ATP rankings depending on how the pair perform in February at ATP events in Rotterdam and Dubai respectively.

Djokovic is followed in the ATP rankings by Medvedev (No. 2), Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4) and Nadal.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals, climbed one position to a new career-high of No. 6, swapping places with Andrey Rublev, who dropped one spot to No. 7.

Casper Ruud (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (No. 10), round out this week's top 10 ATP rankings.

Roger Federer drops out of the top 20 in the ATP rankings as Denis Shapovalov and Gael Monfils make gains

Roger Federer at the 2021 Laver Cup at TD Garden on September 25, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Even as Nadal joined Djokovic, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four Majors twice in their careers, his long-time rival Roger Federer dropped out of the top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time since April 2001.

The 40-year-old Swiss dropped 13 positions to No. 30 after his semifinal points from the 2020 Australian Open dropped off his tally.

Another former Grand Slam winner, Dominic Thiem, who will play in his first ATP event since June at this week's ATP Cordoba Open, dropped 21 positions to No. 37.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov, who lost in the quarterfinals in Melbourne to Nadal, climbed two spots to No. 12 while Frenchman Gael Monfils, also an Australian Open quarterfinalist, moved up four spots to No. 16.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta also climbed four spots to No. 17 and American Taylor Fritz, who reached the last 16 at a Slam for the first time in Melbourne, moved up two spots to No. 20 to make his top 20 debut.

Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp jumped up seven spots to make his top 50 debut at No. 50 while American serve-and-volley specialist Maxime Cressy climbed 11 spots to No. 59.

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, who benefited from Djokovic's absence in the Australian Open draw and went on to reach the fourth round, jumped 14 spots to No. 63.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray climbed 11 spots to No. 102 and remains on the cusp of moving back inside the top 100 for the first time since May 2018.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya