×
Create
Notifications

ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 359th week as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open
Novak Djokovic during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Feb 07, 2022 05:58 PM IST
News

Novak Djokovic remained at the top of the rankings for the week of February 7, 2022, as per the latest rankings published by the ATP tour.

Djokovic begins his 359th week as World No. 1, extending his record-breaking reign at the top of the ATP rankings (the earlier record was 310 weeks set by Roger Federer).

Djokovic is expected to return to the tour in two weeks' time at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. With the Serb dropping points from winning Dubai in 2020 and the Australian Open in 2021, his top spot could come under threat from Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Australian Open runner-up Medvedev, who withdrew from this week's Rotterdam Open, remains at No. 2 in the latest ATP rankings. The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged with Djokovic and Medvedev being followed by Montpellier runner-up Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4), Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal (No. 5), Matteo Berrettini (No. 6), Andrey Rublev (No. 7), Casper Ruud (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (No. 10).

Bublik, Ramos-Vinalos and Sousa make big moves in the ATP rankings after winning titles

Alexander Bublik during the 2022 Australian Open
Alexander Bublik during the 2022 Australian Open

With most of the top players taking time off after the Australian Open, the big moves in the ATP rankings this week came outside the top 30.

Alexander Bublik, who defeated Zverev to win his first ATP singles title in Montpellier on Sunday, moved up four spots to a new career-best of No. 31. Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who won the Cordoba Open, climbed 12 spots to No. 32. Meanwhile, Portugal's Joao Sousa, who won the Tata Maharashtra Open in Pune, had the biggest ranking gain in the top 100 - leaping 51 spots to No. 86.

Pune finalist Emil Ruusuvuori jumped 16 positions to No. 71 and Cordoba runner-up Alejandro Tabilo climbed 32 spots to a new career-best of No. 112.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Roger Federer, who has begun working towards his comeback but is treading cautiously, remains at No. 30 in the latest ATP rankings. Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Andy Murray moved up seven spots to No. 95 to return to the top 100 for the first time since May 2018.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी