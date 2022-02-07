ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 359th week as World No. 1

Novak Djokovic remained at the top of the rankings for the week of February 7, 2022, as per the latest rankings published by the ATP tour.

Djokovic begins his 359th week as World No. 1, extending his record-breaking reign at the top of the ATP rankings (the earlier record was 310 weeks set by Roger Federer).

Djokovic is expected to return to the tour in two weeks' time at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. With the Serb dropping points from winning Dubai in 2020 and the Australian Open in 2021, his top spot could come under threat from Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

Australian Open runner-up Medvedev, who withdrew from this week's Rotterdam Open, remains at No. 2 in the latest ATP rankings. The rest of the top 10 remains unchanged with Djokovic and Medvedev being followed by Montpellier runner-up Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4), Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal (No. 5), Matteo Berrettini (No. 6), Andrey Rublev (No. 7), Casper Ruud (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (No. 10).

Bublik, Ramos-Vinalos and Sousa make big moves in the ATP rankings after winning titles

Alexander Bublik during the 2022 Australian Open

With most of the top players taking time off after the Australian Open, the big moves in the ATP rankings this week came outside the top 30.

Alexander Bublik, who defeated Zverev to win his first ATP singles title in Montpellier on Sunday, moved up four spots to a new career-best of No. 31. Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who won the Cordoba Open, climbed 12 spots to No. 32. Meanwhile, Portugal's Joao Sousa, who won the Tata Maharashtra Open in Pune, had the biggest ranking gain in the top 100 - leaping 51 spots to No. 86.

Pune finalist Emil Ruusuvuori jumped 16 positions to No. 71 and Cordoba runner-up Alejandro Tabilo climbed 32 spots to a new career-best of No. 112.

Roger Federer, who has begun working towards his comeback but is treading cautiously, remains at No. 30 in the latest ATP rankings. Meanwhile, former World No. 1 Andy Murray moved up seven spots to No. 95 to return to the top 100 for the first time since May 2018.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala