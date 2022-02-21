ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 361st week at the top but Daniil Medvedev can become World No. 1 next week

Novak Djokovic begins his 361st week as the world's top-ranked player on the ATP tour on Monday but could lose the top spot as early as next week to rival Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic dropped 2,000 points from his ATP rankings tally after points from his 2021 Australian Open title dropped off this week. The Serb did not defend his title after his controversial deportation from Australia. He will make his season debut at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday against 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti.

Meanwhile, Medvedev, who reached the final in Melbourne last month, is competing at this week's Abierto Mexicano Telcel Open in Acapulco. The Russian could become the 28th man to top the ATP rankings and will play Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round.

As per the ATP tour, here are the scenarios in which Medvedev could overtake Djokovic in the ATP rankings.

Medvedev wins the title in Acapulco, irrespective of Djokovic’s results in Dubai

Medvedev reaches the final in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to win the Dubai title

Medvedev reaches the semifinals in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the final in Dubai

Medvedev reaches the quarterfinals in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the semifinals in Dubai

Medvedev reaches the second round in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the semifinals in Dubai

Medvedev loses in the first round in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the quarterfinals in Dubai

For his part, the Serb seems prepared for the eventuality that Medvedev willl overtake him in the ATP rankings at some point in the coming weeks.

“The only scenario that I have in my head is to win every match that I play here," Djokovic said while speaking to the media in Dubai. “He deserves to be No. 1. Eventually it's going to happen. If it happens this week, I'll be the first one to congratulate him.”

There is no change in the top 10 ATP rankings this week, with Djokovic and Medvedev being followed by Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 4), Rafael Nadal (No. 5), Matteo Berrettini (No. 6), Marseille champion Andrey Rublev (No. 7), Casper Ruud (No. 8), Marseille runner-up Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Jannik Sinner (No. 10).

Rio champion Carlos Alcaraz makes top-20 debut in the ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open

Outside the top 10, Delray Beach champion Cameron Norrie climbed one spot to No. 12, while Rio runner-up Diego Schwartzman moved up one spot to No. 13. Doha champion Roberto Bautista Agut moved up one spot to No. 15 and Doha runner-up Nikoloz Basilashvili returned to the top 20 at No. 19 (+3).

There were new career-highs for the top two Americans, with Taylor Fritz moving up one spot to No. 16 and Delray Beach finalist Reilly Opelka climbing two spots to No. 18.

The biggest mover of the week was 18-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who lifted his first ATP 500 title in Rio de Janeiro. The win saw Alcaraz jump nine spots to No. 20 in the ATP rankings, making him the first teenager to break into the top 20 since his illustrious countryman Nadal achieved the same feat in 2005.

