ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 364th week as World No. 1, Roger Federer drops to lowest ranking since 2000

The ATP rankings were updated on Monday with Novak Djokovic starting his 364th week as World No. 1 while Roger Federer dropped to to his lowest ranking since 2000.

The Serb currently sits on 8,420 points, just 10 above Daniil Medvedev. The Russian had a chance to reclaim the top spot in the rankings by reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open. However, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals and thus remains at No. 2.

Federer was the biggest loser in the top 100 this week as his inactivity on the tour has seen him drop 18 places down to No. 44.

Alexander Zverev moved up a spot to No. 3 in the ATP rankings after reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The German is on 7,195 points, 80 above Rafael Nadal, who dropped a spot down to No. 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas remains in fifth position in the rankings.

Casper Ruud achieved a career-high ranking of No. 7 after reaching his first Masters 1000 final in Miami. Andrey Rublev dropped to eighth as a result. Cameron Norrie, meanwhile, jumped two places to enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

Carlos Alcaraz's victory at the Miami Masters saw him rise five places to No. 11. Given the Spaniard's form, he has every chance of breaching the top 10 before the month's end.

Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner lose ground in ATP rankings

Hubert Hurkacz dropped to No. 14 in the rankings

Hubert Hurkacz's inability to defend his title at the Miami Open saw him drop four places to No. 14 in the ATP rankings, while Jannik Sinner, who was the runner-up last year, dropped one spot to No. 12

Miomir Kecmanovic reached his second straight Masters 1000 quarterfinal in Miami and as a result, moved up to 10 rungs to No. 38.

Francisco Cerundolo was the biggest mover in the rankings this week as his semi-final run in Miami saw him rise 52 places to No. 51. Dominic Thiem's ranking, meanwhile, remains unchanged at No. 50.

Andy Murray moved up a spot to No. 84, while Nick Kyrgios returned to the top 100 after reaching the last 16 of the Miami Open. The Australian is currently ranked 94th while his doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis moved up 12 places to No. 85.

With many top players not competing in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, very few changes can be expected in the top 20 when the rankings are updated next week.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala