ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic continues record-extending reign at the top, Carlos Alcaraz makes top 10 debut | 25 April 2022

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic begins a record 367th week as the top-ranked player in the newly released ATP rankings.

By reaching the finals of the Serbia Open, he's extended his lead over second-placed Daniil Medvedev by 320 points. Djokovic currently has 8400 points, compared to the Russian's 8080.

Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Rafael Nadal (No. 4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) round out the top five. Matteo Berrettini (No. 6) and Casper Ruud (No. 7) have also maintained their positions from last week.

Andrey Rublev, who won the Serbia Open over the weekend, is also steady at No. 8, but gained some vital points after winning the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz has achieved yet another milestone in his incredible season so far. The teen phenom has now made his top 10 debut at No. 9 following his victory at the Barcelona Open. Coincidentally, 17 years ago, his idol Rafael Nadal also made his top 10 debut following his maiden title at the Barcelona Open on this very day.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is down a spot to No. 10, while Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 after spending a couple of weeks in the region.

Fabio Fognini is the biggest gainer of the week. After tumbling down the ATP rankings following his early exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters, he jumped 12 spots to No. 50 after his semifinal showing at the Serbia Open. Emil Ruusuvuori has reached a career-high ranking of No. 63 after a third-round appearance at the Barcelona Open.

Francisco Cerundolo (No. 47), Holger Rune (No. 70), Jiri Lehecka and Carlos Taberner (No. 92) are other players who have reached career-high rankings this week as well.

Dominic Thiem on the verge of falling out of the top 100 of the ATP rankings

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 French Open.

Dominic Thiem has been away from the tour for a long time due to his health issues. He competed in his first ATP tournament at the Serbia Open last week, where he lost in the first round against John Millman. The 2020 US Open champion's lengthy absence has seen his ranking decline steadily.

Thiem's ranking has taken a huge hit in this week's ATP rankings. He has slipped down 39 spots to No. 93, his lowest ranking in almost eight years. He's now on the verge of dropping out of the top 100.

While his past achievements will certainly fetch him wildcards to compete in tournaments, he could encounter a top player early in those events.

Thiem is currently participating in this week's Estoril Open, where he's up against Benjamin Bonzi in the first round.

