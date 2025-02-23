The ATP rankings oversaw a change in the last week as the Qatar Open and the Rio Open came to an end. Andrey Rublev, who was ranked World No. 10 last week, moved up one position to No. 9 after picking up the 2025 Qatar Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, stayed put in the men's top 3 and top 10, respectively, despite early exits at the recently concluded Qatar Open. While the Spaniard has 7,510 ATP ranking points to his name, which puts him in the vicinity of World No. 2 Alexander Zverev, the Serb has 3,900 points at No. 7 in the world.

Zverev suffered quarterfinal losses at both the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, but the German is not in danger of vacating his No. 2 position anytime soon at 8,135 ranking points. Like his German counterpart, Daniil Medvedev also exited in the last eight of the Qatar Open due to injury but finds himself getting closer to a top 5 return.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, continues his stranglehold over the top ranking spot on the ATP Tour at a mammoth 11,330 points and will likely be hard to displace despite his three-month doping ban.

Jack Draper achieved new career-high in the ATP Rankings after runner-up finish in Doha

Andrey Rublev and Jack Draper enjoy ATP rankings jump after Qatar Open results (Source: Getty)

Jack Draper has put together some impressive results lately, as evidenced by his surprise run to the semifinals of last year's US Open. Although the Brit suffered an injury at the 2025 Australian Open, he showed great resilience to overcome the setback in Doha last week as he reached his fifth career tour-level final.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old's campaign at the ATP 500 tournament ended unceremoniously with a tough three-set defeat to second-seeded Rublev in the final. However, by virtue of his run to the title match, he climbed four spots to a new career-high of World No. 12 in the ATP rankings.

Other big movers in the top 30 ATP rankings include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jiri Lehecka, and Matteo Berrettini. While former World No. 6 Auger-Aliassime inched closer to his top 20 return, Czech big-hitter Lehecka achieved a new career-high ranking of World No. 22. Berrettini, on his part, cracked the top 30 again after a quarterfinal result at the Qatar Open last week, where he beat two-time titlist Djokovic in the first round.

Alexandre Muller (+19), Francisco Comesana (+19) and Camilo Ugo Carabelli (+22) were the three players who leapfrogged the most number of ranking spots last week, thanks to their final, semifinal, and quarterfinal results at the Rio Open, respectively.

