ATP rankings update: Paris Masters champion Holger Rune makes top-10 debut, Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches new career high | November 7, 2022

This week's ATP rankings have witnessed a fair amount of shake-ups. Carlos Alcaraz holds on to the top spot, but with the Spaniard set to miss the ATP Finals, his reign could soon come to an end.

While Rafael Nadal's comeback at the Paris Masters didn't go too well, he remains steady at No. 2. Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up a couple of spots to No. 3 to equal his career-high ranking following a semifinal finish in the season's final Masters event.

Casper Ruud is a non-mover at No. 4, while Daniil Medvedev moved down a couple of spots to No. 5. Felix Auger-Aliassime's 16-match winning streak came to an end in the semifinals in Paris, but the Canadian still has reason to celebrate. He rose a couple of places to No. 6 in this week's ATP rankings, a new career-high for him.

Andrey Rublev jumps to No. 7 this week, while Novak Djokovic slips down a spot to No. 8. Taylor Fritz jumps back into the top 10 at No. 9, while the latest top-10 entrant is the man of the hour, Holger Rune.

The young Dane has been in fine form over the last few weeks and claimed the biggest title of his career by defeating Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters. Rune climbed up eight spots to No. 10 this week, making his top-10 debut.

Alexander Zverev out of top 10 of ATP rankings for first time since 2017

Alexander Zverev's time in the top 10 of the ATP rankings has come to an end.

Alexander Zverev made his debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings by winning the 2017 Italian Open. The German has been a permanent fixture in the region since then. However, he has been sidelined since this year's French Open after sustaining a severe injury during the semifinals.

After missing the second half of the season, Zverev's lengthy stay in the top 10 has finally come to an end, as he dropped six places to No. 12 this week. Young British star Jack Draper continues his rise up the rankings, gaining four places to reach No. 41, a new career peak for him.

Other players to reach a new career-high this week are Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 36), Corentin Moutet (No. 51), Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 58), Christopher O'Connell (No. 84) and Roman Safiullin (No. 91).

