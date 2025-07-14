ATP Rankings update after Wimbledon: Champion & No. 1 Jannik Sinner extends his lead over runner-up Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton attains a new high

There's a fair amount of shake-up in the latest ATP rankings update after the conclusion of Wimbledon 2025. Top seed Jannik Sinner brought an end to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's two-year reign at the venue with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win to claim his maiden title at SW19.

Ad

World No. 1 Sinner's triumph at Wimbledon has further extended his lead over the second-placed Alcaraz in the ATP rankings. The former has 12,030 points to his name, while the latter has 8,600 points to his credit. The Italian does have a ton of points to defend in the coming months, unlike his rival, so the race for the year-end No. 1 is still far from over.

Alexander Zverev crashed out in the first round of Wimbledon, yet he remains steady at No. 3. Taylor Fritz and Jack Draper swapped places to be ranked No. 4 and No. 5 respectively this week. The American made the last four at the All England Club, while the Brit went home in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Novak Djokovic had reached the final of Wimbledon every year since 2018 but lost to Sinner in the semifinals this year. He's a non-mover at No. 6, occupying the same position from before the start of the tournament, just like Lorenzo Musetti (No.7) and Holger Rune (No. 8).

Ben Shelton's quarterfinal finish at Wimbledon, his best result at the Major, has helped him attain a new peak in the ATP rankings. He moved up a spot to a new high of No. 9. Andrey Rublev's fourth-round showing pushed him up by four spots to No. 10, marking his return to the top 10 after a brief hiatus.

Ad

Teen star Joao Fonseca cracks the top 50 of the ATP rankings

Joao Fonseca at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Joao Fonseca shined on his Wimbledon debut, becoming the youngest man to reach the third round in over a decade. His performance at the All England Club helped him jump six places in this week's ATP rankings to No. 48, thus making his top 50 debut.

Ad

Flavio Cobolli advanced to his maiden Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon, ultimately losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He climbed five spots to No. 19 to breach the top 20 for the first time in his career thanks to his run in London.

Alex Michelsen (No. 30), Gabriel Diallo (No. 38), Jaume Munar (No. 51), Mattia Bellucci (No. 63), and Ethan Quinn (No. 82) are the other players to secure new career high spots this week.

To view the latest ATP rankings, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More