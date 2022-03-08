"ATP, stop shielding your golden boy and realize he's a bad person who needs to face consequences": Tennis fans unhappy with Alexander Zverev's punishment for Mexican Open outrage

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) completed its formal investigation of Alexander Zverev's violent outburst at the recently concluded Mexican Open on Tuesday.

The World No. 3 lost his cool after disagreeing with a line call during his doubles opener at the tournament and verbally abused the chair umpire with a series of expletives.

The German did not just stop there and went on to bang his racquet repeatedly against the umpire's chair at the end of the encounter to physically intimidate him. He was subsequently suspended from the ATP 500 event for "unsportsmanlike conduct" and forfeited all his prize money as well as ranking points. On top of that, a hefty $40,000 fine was also levied on the 24-year-old.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match Alexander Zverev has been THROWN OUT of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire's chair at the end of his doubles match 😮😮😮 https://t.co/CWhQ1r6kwj

After lengthy deliberations, the ATP announced that Alexander Zverev will not be banned from any tournaments but will serve a one-year probation period. If he receives any code violations during this period, he will be immediately suspended from all ATP-sanctioned events for eight weeks. Zverev was also fined an additional $25,000 to add to his original fine.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alexander Zverev will be allowed to keep competing on the ATP Tour. The world number 3 is now on probation for a year and will be fined and suspended for two months if a similar behavior happens. Alexander Zverev will be allowed to keep competing on the ATP Tour. The world number 3 is now on probation for a year and will be fined and suspended for two months if a similar behavior happens. https://t.co/Q3RZNg4heg

Tennis fans on Twitter were understandably unhappy with the decision, pointing out that the response from the ATP was "inadequate," "weak" and "disappointing" considering how close Alexander Zverev got to hurting the umpire.

"And i guess the ATP still want to be taken seriously? In no other workplace would his behaviour ever be acceptable!! It's just gutless," one fan tweeted. "They could really set a precedent that could see so many positive changes but instead they cop out. Disappointing doesn't even cover it."

Mary Gorgens @MaryGorgens @josemorgado And i guess the ATP still want to be taken seriously? In no other workplace would his behaviour ever be acceptable!! It's just gutless. They could really set a precedent that could see so many positive changes but instead they cop out. Disappointing doesn't even cover it. @josemorgado And i guess the ATP still want to be taken seriously? In no other workplace would his behaviour ever be acceptable!! It's just gutless. They could really set a precedent that could see so many positive changes but instead they cop out. Disappointing doesn't even cover it.

Ashlae @CaliforniaAshes @josemorgado He’s allowed to be physically aggressive towards the umpire and it just gets a pat on the wrist. Only in tennis. When it comes to the ATP, we’re in the dark days. @josemorgado He’s allowed to be physically aggressive towards the umpire and it just gets a pat on the wrist. Only in tennis. When it comes to the ATP, we’re in the dark days.

"This 'punishment' of Zverev is incredibly weak from the ATP. Even a small actual suspension of Indian Wells & Miami + a period of probation would at least be something," another fan tweeted. "A one-year suspended suspension of eight weeks + one-year suspended $25,000 fine is inadequate."

Lachlan Hall @lhall98

atptour.com/en/news/alexan… This 'punishment' of #Zverev is incredibly weak from the ATP. Even a small actual suspension of Indian Wells & Miami + a period of probation would at least be something. A 1 year suspended suspension of 8 wks + 1 yr suspended $25,000 fine is inadequate. This 'punishment' of #Zverev is incredibly weak from the ATP. Even a small actual suspension of Indian Wells & Miami + a period of probation would at least be something. A 1 year suspended suspension of 8 wks + 1 yr suspended $25,000 fine is inadequate. atptour.com/en/news/alexan…

Radio Friendly Vibe Shifter @d_h_sanders Reuters Sports @ReutersSports Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournmament. reut.rs/3hKZgNF Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournmament. reut.rs/3hKZgNF Zverev is the worst thing to happen to tennis in decades twitter.com/reuterssports/… Zverev is the worst thing to happen to tennis in decades twitter.com/reuterssports/…

David Kane, the Tennis Channel's editorial producer, was among those who were concerned by the dangerous precedent this ruling set for the future. Kane wondered sarcastically if the ATP would take the issue of abuse against umpires seriously only when a player ended up badly hurting them.

"It's going to take a player seriously hurting an official on live TV for tennis to do anything about the increasing aggression against them," he wrote.

David Kane @DKTNNS It's going to take a player seriously hurting an official on live TV for tennis to do anything about the increasing aggression against them. It's going to take a player seriously hurting an official on live TV for tennis to do anything about the increasing aggression against them.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg But honestly, the precedent this sets for what is non-suspendable is absolutely wild.



If violently slashing your racquet at an official as a weapon while staring them down and screaming obscenities is not a suspension, what would cross the line? But honestly, the precedent this sets for what is non-suspendable is absolutely wild. If violently slashing your racquet at an official as a weapon while staring them down and screaming obscenities is not a suspension, what would cross the line?

Gill Gross, who acts as a host on the Tennis Channel, highlighted the meager fine that was imposed on Zverev, saying that it was smaller than the amount a player received upon losing out in the first round of the US Open. Gross was of the opinion that fines were not enough to curb this behavior from players and that suspension sentences had to be much harsher to discourage future repitions.

"Alexander Zverev was fined a total of $65,000 for what he did in Acapulco. In 2021, the payout for losing in the first round of the US Open was $75,000. Not a dent," he wrote. "My solution is to suspend players when harsh discipline is necessary. Fines don't do much in any sport."

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross Alexander Zverev was fined a total of $65,000 for what he did in Acapulco.



In 2021, the payout for losing in the first round of the US Open was $75,000.



Not a dent. Alexander Zverev was fined a total of $65,000 for what he did in Acapulco.In 2021, the payout for losing in the first round of the US Open was $75,000.Not a dent.

Gill Gross 🇺🇦 @Gill_Gross



My solution is to suspend players when harsh discipline is necessary. Fines don't do much in any sport. @TalkingTour It's hard in tennis with no guaranteed contractual money. They would have to go off the year prior.My solution is to suspend players when harsh discipline is necessary. Fines don't do much in any sport. @TalkingTour It's hard in tennis with no guaranteed contractual money. They would have to go off the year prior.My solution is to suspend players when harsh discipline is necessary. Fines don't do much in any sport.

Another user was of the opinion that the ATP was particularly lenient in Alexander Zverev's case because he was their "golden boy."

"The way it seems Zverev has gotten away with what he did in acapulco with just a fine and withdrawal from said tournament. ATP stop shielding your ‘golden boy’ and realize he’s a bad f***ing person who needs to face consequences," another user wrote.

abs @footonthegasIy the way it seems zverev has gotten away with what he did in acapulco with just a fine and withdrawal from said tournament……. atp stop shielding your ‘golden boy’ and realise he’s a bad fucking person who needs to face consequences 🙄🙄 the way it seems zverev has gotten away with what he did in acapulco with just a fine and withdrawal from said tournament……. atp stop shielding your ‘golden boy’ and realise he’s a bad fucking person who needs to face consequences 🙄🙄

Owen @tennisnation Zverev came within inches of breaking an umpire's foot. "Slap on the wrist" probably exaggerates the punishment given to him. How is that umpire supposed to feel? His name is Alessandro Germani. His name is not mentioned in many articles about the incident. (4) Zverev came within inches of breaking an umpire's foot. "Slap on the wrist" probably exaggerates the punishment given to him. How is that umpire supposed to feel? His name is Alessandro Germani. His name is not mentioned in many articles about the incident. (4)

Alexander Zverev is likely to be the second seed at the Indian Wells Masters

Alexander Zverev is likely to be the second seed at the upcoming Indian Wells Masters

Alexander Zverev's participation at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters has been under a cloud of suspicion over the last week or so, but it has become clear now that the German will be playing unimpeded. He is likely to be the second seed at the ATP 1000 event, which kicks off on March 9, behind World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has not officially announced that he will be pulling out, but it is almost guaranteed that he cannot compete because of America's vaccine mandates. Recent signs also indicate that the Serb will be missing in action in the Californian desert.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Djokovic is still officially entered, but he’s already on the Indian Wells “We Miss You” wall. 🤷 Djokovic is still officially entered, but he’s already on the Indian Wells “We Miss You” wall. 🤷 https://t.co/79W6hf2AP5

The World No. 3 is yet to go past the quarterfinals of the tournament in five appearances, a result he achieved in the 2021 edition. Seeded third, Alexander Zverev defeated Jenson Brooksby, Andy Murray and Gael Monfils before falling to 31st seed Taylor Fritz. Overall, the 24-year-old has a 8-5 win/loss record in Indian Wells, something he will be determined to improve on this year.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala