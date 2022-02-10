Novak Djokovic on the entry list for Indian Wells Masters, but could face vaccine mandate

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the Indian Wells Masters, which takes place next month. But it remains to be seen if the Serb will be allowed to participate as the Masters 1000 event requires players to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic had not received the vaccine as of last month, which resulted in him being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open. However, his biographer Daniel Muksch recently said the World No. 1 could be getting vaccinated soon.

According to a statement on the Indian Wells Masters' official website, players will have to adhere to protocols set by the ATP, as well as restrictions enforced by the US government.

"The BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. Guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country," the statement read.

Djokovic has won the Indian Wells Masters five times in his career. His last triumph in the tournament came in 2016 when he trounched Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-0 in the final. The Serb's last appearance at Indian Wells came in 2019, when he lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round.

Other top players on the entry list at the Indian Wells Masters are Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic was unable to participate in the Australian Open last month after his visa was canceled by the country's immigration minister Alex Hawke, who felt the Serb's presence could incite anti-vax sentiments in the country. The World No. 1 was thus sent back to Serbia, preventing him from defending his title in Melbourne.

The 20-time Slam champion is set to begin his season at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Serb has won the event five times, but opted not to defend his crown last year.

