"Rafael Nadal's 21st Major title is driving him, I think he's getting vaccinated" - Novak Djokovic's biographer Daniel Muksch

Novak Djokovic's biographer Daniel Muksch recently said that the World No. 1 will likely get vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, owing to the fallout from Melbourne in the last fortnight.

Early in January, Djokovic's visa to enter Australia was canceled by the Border Forces upon his arrival in the country to take part in the Australian Open. The World No. 1 had received a medical exemption from Tennis Australia to take part in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Although the World No. 1 had the decision reversed initially after appealing in court, he was deported after the Minister for Immigration exercised his "personal powers" for the benefit of the Australian public's safety.

It has since been widely believed that the Serb being unvaccinated, attending public events while infected with COVID-19, and providing incorrect information on his visa application were some of the grounds for his visa cancelation. By virtue of his deportation, the World No. 1 couldn't defend his 2021 title in Melbourne, leaving the men's singles draw wide open.

Nadal subsequently took advantage of Djokovic's folly as he managed to navigate his way to the championship match. He made a sensational comeback against 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev from two-sets-to-love down in the final to win his 21st Major title.

With his triumph, the Spaniard not only overtook the 34-year-old's Majors tally but also joined him as the only two male players in the Open Era to complete the Double Career Grand Slam (winning all four majors twice in their careers).

Against that background, Daniel Muksch believes that Rafael Nadal breaking the men's record for most Grand Slam titles in Melbourne might've made the Serb regret his stance on vaccines. The German writer also hinted that the World No. 1's support system has likely advised him to finally get vaccinated.

"Maybe the final in Melbourne also contributed to that. Rafael Nadal's 21 is driving him, no question," Muksch said to Servus TV. "What you hear from his environment, I think he's getting vaccinated."

Daniel Muksch has authored the Serb's biography entitled Novak Djokovic - A Lifetime at War. The book is written in German and will be available by March this year.

"He [Novak Djokovic] definitely doesn't approve of what happened in Belgrade during the crazy days in Melbourne" - Daniel Muksch

During the interview, Muksch also disclosed that the 20-time Major champion hadn't taken kindly to his father Srdjan Djokovic's antics while he was in detention following his visa cancelation.

Srdjan Djokovic falsely claimed that his son was under arrest in Melbourne during the visa saga and later asserted in an interview that the World No. 1's struggles were similar to that of Jesus Christ.

"He would never publicly oppose his father. That's how he was brought up. On the other hand, he definitely doesn't approve of what happened in Belgrade during the crazy days in Melbourne. That's how close the relationship between them is neither anymore," said Muksch.

The Serb is next expected to play at this year's Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which will kick off on 21 February.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya