Novak Djokovic confirms 2022 Australian Open participation after receiving medical exemption

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he will participate at the 2022 Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption. The World No. 1 took to Instagram to reveal that he will be flying to Melbourne later today, ending weeks of speculation regarding his Australian Open title defense.

"Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"I've spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022," Djokovic added.

The Victorian government recently mandated that all athletes be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be granted entry into Melbourne. However, authorities confirmed that players with medical exemptions would also be allowed to compete at the Slam.

Novak Djokovic eyes record-extending 10th Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open was the subject of intense speculation as he constantly refused to reveal his vaccination status. The Serb, who had previously expressed his opposition to mandatory vaccinations, pulled out of the ATP Cup earlier this month.

The fact that he has received an exemption is further proof that Djokovic has yet to be vaccinated.

For what it's worth, it is still unclear what reason Djokovic had for applying for a medical exemption. That said, it is safe to assume that tournament organizers would've been under plenty of pressure to ensure the Serb's presence Down Under, considering he is the most successful player in the history of the tournament.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times and is a three-time reigning champion. The Serb is currently tied with long-time rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Majors and will be the favorite to take the lead in the Slam race in Melbourne.

Federer will not be competing due to a knee injury, but Nadal will play after recovering from COVID-19.

