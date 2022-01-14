Novak Djokovic's visa has been canceled to "protect the sacrifices" made by the Australian people: PM Scott Morrison

Novak Djokovic's visa was canceled by Australian authorities for a second time on Friday, as the Serb was gearing up to defend his 2022 Australian Open title.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne despite being unvaccinated thanks to a medical exemption. But after irregularities in his visa paperwork and investigations into the reason for his exemption, the federal government of Australia detained the Serb at an immigration facility.

The 34-year-old appealed the case and announced his decision to play at the Australian Open after a federal court ruled in his favor on Monday. However, on Friday, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his personal power to cancel Djokovic's visa once again.

Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison released a statement on the decision, claiming it was in the "public interest to do so."

"Following careful consideration, action has been taken by the (Immigration) Minister to cancel Mr Djkovic's visa held on health and good order grounds on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so," Morrison said.

"The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for every Australian but we have stuck together and saved lives and livelihoods... Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," he added. "That is what the minister is doing in taking this action today."

Morrison concluded by saying he would make no further comment on the decision due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic's medical exemtpion

Alex Hawke's decision comes after the reason for Novak Djokovic's exemption -- a recent COVID-19 infection on 16 December 2021 -- came under the scanner. The Serb was seen attending public events without a mask on 17 December, and conducted a media interview the day after.

Reports also suggested that Australian authorities were investigating a false declaration made by Djokovic on his travel form. The 34-year-old declared that he had not visited any country in the 14 days before arriving in Australia, when he had in fact traveled to Spain.

He later released a statement, claiming he was unaware of his positive test on the 17th, but knowingly attended the media interview on the 18th. He also said that the irregularities in his visa paperwork were a mistake made by his agent.

Novak Djokovic's visa cancelation also means he faces a potential three-year ban from entering Australia. The World No. 1, however, has the option of appealing the Immigration Minister's decision in court.

