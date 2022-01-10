Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonight but his visa could still be canceled

Novak Djokovic will be a free man tonight but there is still a possibility his visa could be canceled.

Djokovic's situation in Australia has become quite a hot topic in recent days. The Serb announced earlier this month that he had been granted a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open.

However, he was detained at Melbourne Airport and denied entry into the country by Australia's Border Forces, who claimed he had the wrong type of visa.

Djokovic and his legal team decided to appeal the decision and won the court case after Federal Circuit Court judge Arthur Kelly said it was unreasonable to deny him entry into the Australia. He ruled that the World No. 1 should be released from immigration detention immediately.

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal



Govt wont make decision to deport him tonight



Immigration Minister had 4h to cancel before he was freed from detention



Decision to cancel can still be made but will be tomorrow or in days after



However, a decision to cancel his visa can still be made tomorrow or in the upcoming days.

Novak Djokovic's family to hold a press conference later today

Fans gather outside Melbourne's Rialto Towers to show their support for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and his legal team are currently in the Rialto Towers and several fans gathered to show their support for the Serb. They were seen brandishing Serbian flags and chanting "free Nole."

A group of fans were pepper-sprayed by police after mobbing a car believed to be carrying Djokovic.

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal



Djokovic is yet to appear in public but his family will hold a press conference later today. The World No. 1 himself is expected to give his own press conference in the coming hours.

allaussievoices @allaussievoices



Novak #Djokovic will give a press conference at 13.00 GMT according to the BBC. Midnight for those in Melbourne.

Provided Djokovic competes at the Australian Open, he will be the heavy favorite to win the tournament. However, if his visa is canceled and he ends up not competing at the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam, there is a chance he could lose his No. 1 ranking to either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.

