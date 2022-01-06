Novak Djokovic will not be deported from Australia before Monday: Reports

The Australian government will not be able to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia before Monday. As per reports, Djokovic's lawyer Christopher Tran said that Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews would not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Djokovic today.
Djokovic, who arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, has not been granted permission to step outside the airport despite receiving a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open. His visa has been canceled by the Victorian government, leaving him stranded at Tullamarine Airport.
However, Novak Djokovic has opted for the legal route with his team fighting the Victorian government in court.
According to reports, Judge Anthony Kelly, who is hearing the Serb's case, has asked his legal team to file "evidence and submissions" regarding his exemptions by 8 pm local time on Saturday. The judge asked Andrews and her team to do the same by 8 pm on Sunday.
The official interim injunction order has not been finalized as Judge Kelly hasn't read Djokovic's application yet. It appears likely that the order against deporting the Serb will stand until Monday morning, because the court won't sit until then.
As per the court order, Djokovic will be allowed to stay in Australia until Monday's full hearing, unless he chooses to leave the country willingly before then.
"My son has been in captivity tonight, but he has never been freer"- Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan
Speaking to the Serbian press, Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, voiced support for his son after he was not allowed to enter Australia despite receiving a medical exemption.
He claimed that Djokovic "fights for equality of all people" and will become "a symbol and leader of the free world".
“My son has been in captivity tonight, but he has never been freer. Starting today, Novak will become a symbol and leader of the free world, the leader of oppressed countries and peoples. It showed that even a heroic little country like Serbia can have the greatest athlete of all time. This cannot be hidden," said Srdjan.
"You can be put in jail today or tomorrow, but the truth always finds its way. Novak fights for the equality of all people on the planet, no matter what God they pray to or how much money they have," added the Serbian.
It will be intriguing to see how events unfold, although it looks unlikely that Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open.
