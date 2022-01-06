Novak Djokovic will not be deported from Australia before Monday: Reports

The Australian government will not be able to deport Novak Djokovic from Australia before Monday. As per reports, Djokovic's lawyer Christopher Tran said that Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews would not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Djokovic today.

Djokovic, who arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday, has not been granted permission to step outside the airport despite receiving a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open. His visa has been canceled by the Victorian government, leaving him stranded at Tullamarine Airport.

Callum Godde @calgodde BREAKING: Commonwealth government barrister Christopher Tran says Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Novak Djokovic today.



He is set to stay in Australia overnight. BREAKING: Commonwealth government barrister Christopher Tran says Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Novak Djokovic today.He is set to stay in Australia overnight.

However, Novak Djokovic has opted for the legal route with his team fighting the Victorian government in court.

According to reports, Judge Anthony Kelly, who is hearing the Serb's case, has asked his legal team to file "evidence and submissions" regarding his exemptions by 8 pm local time on Saturday. The judge asked Andrews and her team to do the same by 8 pm on Sunday.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

The official interim injunction order has not been finalized as Judge Kelly hasn't read Djokovic's application yet. It appears likely that the order against deporting the Serb will stand until Monday morning, because the court won't sit until then.

Callum Godde @calgodde I've confirmed with the court that Djokovic WILL be allowed to stay in Australia until Monday's full hearing, unless his choose to leave.



The exact terms of the order are being drafted right now. I've confirmed with the court that Djokovic WILL be allowed to stay in Australia until Monday's full hearing, unless his choose to leave.The exact terms of the order are being drafted right now.

As per the court order, Djokovic will be allowed to stay in Australia until Monday's full hearing, unless he chooses to leave the country willingly before then.

"My son has been in captivity tonight, but he has never been freer"- Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan

Speaking to the Serbian press, Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, voiced support for his son after he was not allowed to enter Australia despite receiving a medical exemption.

Novak Djokovic with his wife, Jelena Djokovic and father, Srdjan Djokovic

He claimed that Djokovic "fights for equality of all people" and will become "a symbol and leader of the free world".

“My son has been in captivity tonight, but he has never been freer. Starting today, Novak will become a symbol and leader of the free world, the leader of oppressed countries and peoples. It showed that even a heroic little country like Serbia can have the greatest athlete of all time. This cannot be hidden," said Srdjan.

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

"You can be put in jail today or tomorrow, but the truth always finds its way. Novak fights for the equality of all people on the planet, no matter what God they pray to or how much money they have," added the Serbian.

It will be intriguing to see how events unfold, although it looks unlikely that Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at the Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Where is Novak Djokovic now? The Australian Open medical exemption row explained

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala