Novak Djokovic isolated in a room guarded by police, not allowed to use mobile phone: Reports

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic landed at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne on Wednesday but was not granted permission to enter the city. His father, Srdjan Djokovic, confirmed to B92 that the 20-time Grand Slam champion is currently isolated in a room, which is being guarded by the police.

Djokovic was recently granted a medical exemption to feature at the Australian Open. However, reports suggest the Serb arrived in Melbourne with the wrong visa, which doesn't support medical exemptions for vaccination.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser It’s now three hours since Djokovic landed in Melbourne and he still hasn’t picked up his bags at the airport. The saga continues... It’s now three hours since Djokovic landed in Melbourne and he still hasn’t picked up his bags at the airport. The saga continues...

The Border Force then contacted the Victorian government asking them to support Djokovic's visa. However, the government denied the request, leaving Djokovic stranded.

More recent reports indicate that the World No. 1 is alone in a room at the airport and has been barred from using his mobile phone.

Miles Proust @MilesProust Final 3.30am update. Djokovic landed four hours ago and still hasn’t passed through the arrival gate. Just tired media who are calling it a night. @sarahperillo6 will be picking up the story in a few hours, check her page for updates. @theheraldsun Final 3.30am update. Djokovic landed four hours ago and still hasn’t passed through the arrival gate. Just tired media who are calling it a night. @sarahperillo6 will be picking up the story in a few hours, check her page for updates. @theheraldsun https://t.co/DJwnfgKEBM

Miles Proust @MilesProust 1.50am update, Djokovic still hasn’t been let through. One fan made an appearance to show his support. @theheraldsun 1.50am update, Djokovic still hasn’t been let through. One fan made an appearance to show his support. @theheraldsun https://t.co/6zTmjbd70L

Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison says no special treatment for Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

In a press conference, Australian PM Scott Morrison stated that the Serb will have to provide appropriate "evidence" for his medical exemption or will be forced to fly back home.

He also highlighted that there are no "special rules" for Djokovic or any other player at the Australian Open.

“We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that. If that evidence is insufficient, then he won’t be treated any different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home. There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever," said Morrison.

Novak Djokovic last lost a match at the Happy Slam in 2018 and has been on a 21-match winning streak since. He will be eyeing his 10th Australian Open title in Melbourne this year. The Serb also has the chance to overtake rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race for the first time in his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Swiss will miss the Slam due to injury, while Nadal is only just returning from a long layoff.

Edited by Arvind Sriram