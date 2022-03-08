ATP, WTA, ITF and the Grand Slams to make joint donation of $700,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine

Tennis bodies (ATP, WTA, ITF) and all four Grand Slams have come together to support relief efforts in Ukraine amid the nation's conflict with Russia through their Tennis Plays for Peace initiative. The collective of tennis organizations will donate a total sum of $700,000 to support the humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Each of the seven organizations will donate $100,000 to the cause. They will also show their support on social media by featuring the Ukrainian ribbon icon.

It has also been revealed that ribbons will be distributed to players to wear during the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. A statement on the ATP's official website read:

"The ATP, WTA, ITF, and the four Grand Slams — the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open — have announced today a new initiative to support the humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine.

"Following unified condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a statement issued by the seven organisations on 1 March, further efforts to support those affected by this crisis will take place as part of the newly created Tennis Plays For Peace campaign over the coming weeks.

"Today each of the seven entities has donated $100,000 USD to the humanitarian relief efforts, with donations supporting Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will provide immediate help on the ground across the region, as well as the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

"The seven bodies will also signal support via their social and digital platforms by prominently featuring the Ukraine ribbon icon, with everyone in the tennis ecosystem encouraged to use the hashtag #TennisPlaysforPeace. In addition, physical ribbons will be distributed for ATP & WTA players to wear at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells."

Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky send emotional message in video

Elina Svitolina and Sergiiy Stakhovsky feature in a video for the Tennis Plays for Peace initiave

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky were part of a video for the campaign and the duo sent an emotional message of peace.

"You are strong. You are beautiful. You are unique. You are Ukraine. You are fighting but not alone. The Tennis family is united in a mission to reunite our beloved world, and to support the relief efforts for the war in Ukraine. Tennis plays for Unity. Tennis plays for humanity. Tennis plays for peace."

Stakhovsky has already joined the military reserves in Ukraine in the ongoing war and also revealed that Novak Djokovic sent him a message of support and was willing to offer financial or any kind of help during the current circumstances.

Tennis bodies have been taking action against Russia and Belarus, with the ITF suspending the Russian Tennis Federation and Belarusian Tennis Federation from the Davis Cup.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan