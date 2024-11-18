ATP year-end rankings 2024: Jannik Sinner boasts hefty lead over rivals as World No. 1, Taylor Fritz climbs to new high as Novak Djokovic out of Top 5

The 2024 ATP season ended as the ATP Finals wrapped up in Turin. Jannik Sinner won the title in front of his home crowd with a strong performance against Taylor Fritz in the final.

Sinner finally realized his potential on the big stage in 2024. He won his Maiden Major title at the Australian Open and then backed it up with another Major title at the US Open. Overall, the Italian won eight titles in the season and ended with 11830 points, almost 4000 points ahead of second-placed Alexander Zverev, who finished with 7915 points.

Taylor Fritz made a decisive step in making himself one of the players to beat on the Tour. The American player made history when he reached his Maiden Major final at the US Open and had a great season, which saw him win two titles. He finished the year on a high, reaching the finals of the ATP Finals. He ended the season with 5100 points and with a career-best ranking of 4.

2024 saw Novak Djokovic end the season without any ATP title since 2005. The Serb did win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, but that glory did not bring him any ranking points. He made two finals at Wimbledon, and Shanghai but was beaten soundly by his two younger rivals Alcaraz and Sinner respectively. He finished the year ranked 7th with 3910 points.

Despite winning two Major titles in the year, Alcaraz finished the season in the 3rd spot in the rankings with 7010 points. The Spaniard's form dipped considerably after his final run at the Paris Olympics. Consistency was the key issue as the 21-year-old often faltered against opponents where he was expected to win.

Another player who had an underwhelming season was Daniil Medvedev as he finished the season without any titles since 2017. He finished on 5030 points, ranked 5th. The other top 10 rankings were occupied by Casper Ruud (6), Andrey Rublev (8), Alex de Minaur (9), and Grigor Dimitrov (10).

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, and Holger Rune were some of the notable misses from the 2024 year-end rankings

Of the players who missed out on Top 10 positions from last season's year-end rankings, Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of the prominent names. The Former World No. 3 finished 6th last year. This year, the Greek could not keep up his performance standards, outside the clay season. He won his only title of the season on the dirt but had a miserable time on the hard courts. He finished outside the Top 10, ranked 11th with 3165 points.

Hubert Hurkacz and Holger Rune were among the other notable misses. The Pole made long strides last year, finishing 9th with a big title win in Shanghai. However, this year's injury sidelined him for most of the second half of the season. He finished the season on the 16th. Holger Rune had a disappointing season as the Dane could not win any title in the year, finishing outside the Top 10, on the 13th.

However, only 885 points separate players between 7th-ranked Djokovic and 13th-ranked Rune. Decisive results in the early part of the 2025 season could easily see some more shifts in the rankings.

