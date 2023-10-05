"Australia is pretty bad with racism" - Nick Kyrgios talks about being a colored person playing a "predominantly white" sport

Nick Kyrgios recently discussed the challenges he faces as a person of color in a sport that is predominantly white, shedding light on the unfortunate prevalence of racism he encounters.

Kyrgios comes from mixed Greek-Malaysian heritage. He was born in Canberra, Australia, to Norlaila, a Malay mother, and George, a Greek father. His mother, who was born into the Selangor royal family in Malaysia, made the decision to relocate to Australia in her twenties.

Speaking to Mike Tyson and his co-host and NFL star, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Nick Kyrgios delved into the challenges of competing in a sport dominated by white athletes. The 28-year-old candidly shared his personal experiences with racism throughout his career, recounting instances where he was subjected to hurtful and racist comments from spectators during matches.

Sebastian Joseph-Day asked Kyrgios:

"What are some of the struggles of playing tennis and it being predominantly white and you being of color?"

While acknowledging the presence of racism in his home country, Australia, Nick Kyrgios stated that it does not greatly affect him.

"Yes, I’ve dealt with a fair bit of that in my career, for sure, like people screaming out racist comments. I’ve copped that a couple of times, but I mean, I don’t care. A lot of my friends back home are colored, and I almost always fit into that culture a bit better, to be honest," Kyrgios said on the latest episode of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast.

"I feel more accepted, and yeah, look, I’ve dealt with a fair bit of it. Australia’s pretty bad with that type of stuff anyway, but I don’t really care," he added.

"Novak Djokovic is the best ever, I don't think he gets the credit he deserves" - Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

In the aforementioned podcast, Nick Kyrgios said that Novak Djokovic is the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) and added that the Serb's extraordinary accomplishments often go unappreciated.

Djokovic recently won his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open, solidifying his position as the frontrunner among his arch-rivals. In comparison, Rafael Nadal holds 22 Grand Slam titles, while Roger Federer, who has retired, boasts 20. The Serb's triumph also propelled him past Serena Williams, making him the player with the highest number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

During his conversation with Mike Tyson, Nick Kyrgios expressed his admiration for Novak Djokovic, acknowledging him as the greatest player in the history of tennis. The Australian pointed out the Serb's impressive Grand Slam record and highlighted his potential to achieve even more Major titles.

The 28-year-old also emphasized that despite the World No. 1's consistent excellence and long-standing presence in the sport, he often fails to receive the recognition he truly deserves.

"I think he (Novak Djokovic) is the best ever. Like [24] Grand Slams and I think he’s got a couple more in him as well, it’s crazy. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves enough. He’s almost been on tour for like 20 years as well, like the longevity," Kyrgios said.