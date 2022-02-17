Australian government "very open" to considering rescinding Novak Djokovic's 3-year ban from entering country

Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke has stated that Novak Djokovic could have his three-year ban from entering the country rescinded in the future.

The Serb arrived in Melbourne last month to compete at the Australian Open armed with a medical exemption. However, his visa was canceled twice and he was eventually deported from Australia.

Hawke, who canceled the World No.1's visa, said the government would consider canceling Novak Djokovic's ban if he applied for a waiver under “compelling” or “compassionate” circumstances.

“The future for Mr Djokovic is his to decide on how he conducts himself and what he does internationally," Hawke was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press. "The Australian government has no further role in what he chooses to do. It’s an important principle of law that I don’t bind a future decision-maker. We have indicated we would consider that, in the same way we would consider any others. We are very open to the consideration.”

Novak Djokovic could miss French Open and Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has said he will stick to his priciples as far as vaccination is concerned

In an interview with the BBC this week, Novak Djokovic said he would stick to his principles as far as vaccination is concerned and would be prepared to miss the French Open and Wimbledon if they enforced vaccine mandates.

"The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can," the World No. 1 said. "I was never against vaccination, but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body."

"Would I [sacrifice taking part in competitions such as Wimbledon and the French Open over my stance on the vaccine?] Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," he said.

Djokovic is on the entry list for the Dubai Tennis Championships as well as the Indian Wells Masters. However, his participation in the Masters 1000 event could come under threat if he remains unvaccinated.

The Serb remains at the top of the ATP rankings but the difference between him and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has reduced drastically. The Russian could dethrone Djokovic by winning in Acapulco this month.

