Australian Open 2022: Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: [3] Alexander Zverev vs [14] Denis Shapovalov

Date: 23 January 2022

Tournament: Australian Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Melbourne Park

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $75,000,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Liv

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Alexander Zverev is yet to drop a set in the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev had an impressive 2021, winning six titles including the Madrid Masters, Cincinnati Masters and the ATP Finals. He also took home gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old started his season at the ATP Cup and won his first two singles matches against Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz. However, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Germany were eliminated from the tournament.

Zverev is the third seed at the Australian Open and started by defeating compatriot Daniel Altmaier in straight sets. He followed this up with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 win over Australia's John Millman,

In the third round, the German faced Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot and won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for the last 16.

Denis Shapovalov played a significant role in Canada winning the ATP Cup this year. The 22-year-old won his first singles match of 2022 by beating Jan-Lennard Struff, in turn helping his team qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.

Shapovalov beat Roman Safiullin and partnered with Auger-Aliassime to win the decisive doubles clash that sent Canada to the final.

The left-hander beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-3 before Auger-Aliassime sealed victory for the Canadians in the ATP Cup by defeating Roberto Bautista Agut.

At the Australian Open, Shapovalov survived scares from Laslo Djere and Kwon Soon-woo to reach the third round. He beat Reilly Opela in four sets to qualify for the last 16 in Melbourne for the first time in his career.

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Sunday's match at Melbourne Park will be the seventh meeting between Zverev and Shapovalov. The former currently leads the head-to-head 4-2.

Zverev won the pair's first three meetings at the 2017 Toronto Masters, the 2017 Laver Cup and the 2018 Madrid Masters. Shapovalov beat him in their next two encounters at the 2019 Paris Masters and the 2020 ATP Cup.

They locked horns at last year's ATP Cup as well, with Zverev coming from a set down to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(4)

Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

The fourth-round encounter between Zverev and Shapovalov promises to be a thrilling affair. Zverev has been brilliant on hardcourts, having won 46 out of 56 matches on the surface since 2021. Shapovalov's record on hardcourts is less impressive, winning 21 out of 36 matches.

Zverev and Shapovalov serve big so there will be plenty of aces during the match. Both players will look to use their powerful groundstrokes to gain an advantage over the other.

The match will be tightly-contested but because of his current form Zverev will probably emerge as the victor, albeit by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: Alexander Zverev to win in five sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala